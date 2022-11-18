AFMC’s Young, Miller named 2022 Presidential Rank Award recipients

Photo By Marisa Alia-Novobilski | The Presidential Rank Awards are of the most prestigious awards in federal career...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Alia-Novobilski | The Presidential Rank Awards are of the most prestigious awards in federal career civil service and recognize the exemplary contributions of civilian leaders throughout the federal workforce. The awardees are chosen by the President based on their sustained high performance and contributions to federal service. The individuals receiving the award this year are all members of the Senior Executive Service, Senior-Level, and Scientific and Professional corps. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Two Air Force Materiel Command civilian leaders were named 2022 Presidential Rank Award recipients. They will be honored at a White House ceremony in Spring 2023.



Former AFMC Executive Director, Patricia M. Young, will receive the Meritorious Executive Presidential Rank Award. Mitchel B. Miller, Former Technical Advisor, Air Force Avionics Development, Integration, and Weapon System Cyber Resiliency, will be awarded the Meritorious Senior Professional Rank. Both retired from federal civil service in Spring of 2022.



The Presidential Rank Awards are of the most prestigious awards in federal career civil service and recognize the exemplary contributions of civilian leaders throughout the federal workforce. The awardees are chosen by the President based on their sustained high performance and contributions to federal service. The individuals receiving the award this year are all members of the Senior Executive Service, Senior-Level, and Scientific and Professional corps.



Young celebrated her retirement in May 2022 following 37-years of civilian service. Her career began as a Palace Acquire intern in 1985 at the Air Force Logistics Command Distribution Directorate. She spent a large portion of her career in the U.S. Transportation Command Operations and Logistics Directorate, serving in various assignments including Deputy Chief, Mobility Systems Division, and Chief, Business Center Division.



Young became a member of the Senior Executive Service in 2002 and continued work at USTRANSCOM in diverse leadership roles until 2009, when she was named Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Installations and Mission Support, Headquarters Air Force, assigned to the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. She also served as Director, Washington Headquarters Services, prior to arriving at AFMC in 2016 where she served as Executive Director, responsible for oversight of the command civilian workforce, until retiring in 2022.



Miller began his federal service in 1987 as lead project engineer in the Aeronautical Systems Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, where he was assigned to development of the Standard Inertial Navigation System and its integration into over 20 different aircraft. He later transitioned to the B-2 Program Office, eventually becoming the Lead Engineer for Navigation and Communication Systems.



Miller’s career specialized in aeronautic systems, and he is a recognized authority for avionics systems and cybersecurity for weapon systems. In addition to providing technical oversight and advice to the top-level Air Force and government officials, Miller also led Air Force-wide strategy development efforts for Cyber Resiliency of Weapon Systems, and Positioning, Navigation and Timing. He also retired in 2022 following 35-years of civilian service.



According to the Office of Personnel Management, the Presidential Rank Awards were established as part of the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 with the intent to recognize select career members of the Senior Executive Service for exceptional performance over an extended period of time. The Rank Award statute was later amended to extend eligibility to senior career employees with a sustained record of exceptional professional, technical, and/or scientific achievement recognized on a national or international level.



The complete list of Presidential Rank Award recipients can be viewed at https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/senior-executive-service/presidential-rank-awards/2022/presidential-rank-awards-2022.pdf.