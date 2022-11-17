NUWC Division, Keyport Recruiting attends Historically Black College and University Career Fair

Photo By Lonnie Collier | NUWC Keyport Recruiters (Left to Right) NUWC Division, Keyport employees Scott Rossel,...... read more read more Photo By Lonnie Collier | NUWC Keyport Recruiters (Left to Right) NUWC Division, Keyport employees Scott Rossel, Jermain Lewis, Kelley Thomas, and Eldridge Raymond. They are joined on the right by recruiters from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, attending the PVAMU Recruiting event held from September 19-21. (US Navy photo illustration) see less | View Image Page

NUWC Division, Keyport recruiting teams attended the annual Prairie View A&M University Fall 2022 All Majors Career Fair from September 19-21.



PVAMU is a historically black college and university founded in 1876 and a school with which NUWC Keyport has worked to maintain a relationship.



Per the US Department of Education, as of 2020 there were 101 Historically Black Colleges & Universities in the United States, with the closest to Keyport located in Texas and Oklahoma.



In May 2022, NUWC Division, Keyport recruitment and outreach, along with Sarah Magee, NUWC Division, Keyport business director, worked with Keyport recruiters to organize targeted recruiting “dream teams.”



These recruiting dream teams are led by an experienced recruiter, often an alumni from one of the target schools, and is made up of a small dedicated group of NUWC Division, Keyport employees with the goal of including diversity of age, gender, and expertise within each team.



To do so, the teams looked to recruiting at PVAMU and other HBCUs as a way to build on that goal.



“During the last few years, our engagement with PVAMU has diminished, due to the pandemic, and rebuilding a healthy relationship with the leadership and deans of the college became a priority for recruiting efforts,” said Lindsey Abair, NUWC Division, Keyport outreach coordinator. “The many benefits gained through the diversity of thought, experience, and culture is not a new concept at NUWC Division, Keyport, but attracting and retaining diversity can often be a challenge.”



The PVAMU Dream Team, led by NUWC Division, Keyport employee, Jermain Lewis, attended the annual PVAMU Fall 2022 All Majors Career Fair. After years struggling to meet recruiting goals, Lewis’ team has worked to re-build the foundation needed for continued engagement with PVAMU and other HBCUs.



Over the course of three days, Lewis and recruiting team member, Eldridge Raymond, met with the heads of the College of Engineering, the Director of the Executive Masters Business Administration program, and the Dean of the College of Business.



“The Fall 2022 PVAMU career fair was the first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 120 employers in attendance,” said Jermain Lewis, NUWC Division Keyport electronics, acquisition and sensors branch head. “NUWC Keyport was there front and center represented by the commands best and brightest.”



“The PVAMU recruiting team lives by the mantra ‘Prairie View Produces Productive People’ and was elated to return to our alma mater to recruit the next generation of NUWC Keyport employees,” he said.



Lewis is a strong advocate of welcoming an array of people to the NUWC Keyport workforce.



“Workplace cultures strong in diversity, inclusion and belonging creates increased organizational productivity,” Lewis said. “The PVAMU recruiters are at the tip of the spear in their efforts to attract top tier diverse talent to NUWC Division, Keyport.”



Senior design projects, educational partnership agreements and other outreach opportunities were discussed. In addition, NUWC Division, Keyport was invited back to speak at the College of Business Informational Sessions in January 2023.



The visit was well-received by the college and students as well as alumni of the school who work for NUWC Division, Keyport.



“As an alumnus, it is always enjoyable to reach back to our respective universities and recruit the next generation of talent,” said Eldridge Raymond, NUWC Division, Keyport information assurance officer. “As I continue to recruit over the years, I appreciate the growth of the career fairs and the diverse candidates who are interested in pursuing a career with Keyport.”



The career fair led to well-qualified candidates being identified and the continued partnership with PVAMU is building a strong foundation that will benefit both parties moving forward.



(Editor’s Note: Lindsey Abair contributed to this story.)