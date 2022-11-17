Indiana National Guard marathon team run alongside national team

Photo By Sgt. Hannah Clifton | Indiana Guardsmen and member of the National Guard marathon team, Sgt. Major Joseph...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Hannah Clifton | Indiana Guardsmen and member of the National Guard marathon team, Sgt. Major Joseph McFarren, competed in the annual Monumental Marathon in Indianapolis, Indiana, Nov. 5, 2022. Participating in races across the country is just one way that the National Guard's marathon team gets involved in local communities and promotes physical health and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Clifton) see less | View Image Page

INDIANAPOLIS – National Guard Soldiers from 17 states joined the Indiana National Guard’s marathon team for the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon Saturday.



This race has grown into one the 15th largest marathons in the nation attracting more than 15,000 athletes.



“I'm excited to see our teammates and catch up with them, but I'm mostly excited to show off our wonderful city,” said 1st Lt. Blaine Zimmerman, from Indianapolis. “Many of the folks coming in have never been to Indianapolis, so this is our opportunity to show them all our city has to offer.”



The Monumental Marathon is the known as a great fall marathon for first-time marathon runners to elite athletes. Starting and finishing at the Indiana Statehouse, the course highlights landmarks, and historical neighborhoods throughout the Circle City.



“I was running marathons on my own when I found out the team existed,” said Zimmerman. “It seemed like a great way to participate in a unique opportunity, I never thought the Army would pay me to travel the country to run marathons, and it's been an amazing experience.”



Running a marathon competitively takes hard work and dedication that can take anywhere from 12 to 16 weeks of training at minimum.



“The team shows what soldiers can do beyond just military service,” said Sgt. Maj. Joe McFarren, from Liberty Center. “It takes a lot of dedication and discipline to compete, and this team helps keep your mind and body focused.”



These soldiers are running for a purpose as they compete, if their times meet the mark they will join the all guard team in more races across the country



“We have exceptional athletes throughout the Indiana National Guard, but these soldiers take athletic pursuits to another level,” said Brig. Gen. Justin Mann, Indiana National Guard director of joint staff. “I admire the hard work, dedication, and abilities of these men and women who represent our state in competitions like this. Getting to see them train with and compete alongside service members from other states gives us another great opportunity to showcase what we Hoosier Guardsmen can do!”