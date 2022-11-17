Navy Medicine Sailor Carries a World Cup Legacy

Photo By André Sobocinski | Álvaro A. Gestido (1907-1957), star mid-fielder for the 1930 Uruguayan team that won...... read more read more Photo By André Sobocinski | Álvaro A. Gestido (1907-1957), star mid-fielder for the 1930 Uruguayan team that won the first ever World Cup. Gestido is also the great grandfather of Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Sailor (BUMED), HMCM (SW/AW) José Alonso. Photos used in graphic are courtesy of HMCM Alonso, see less | View Image Page

On November 20, 2022, the greatest sporting event in the world will begin and soccer (football) teams representing 32 nations will compete, vying for a chance to capture the coveted Jules Rimet World Cup trophy.



For HMCM (SW/AW) José Alonso of the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), the FIFA World Cup has special meaning.



Master Chief Alonso serves as the Surface Force Independent Duty Corpsman Program Manager and a Senior Enlisted Leader at BUMED. He also has the unique distinction as being the great grandson of Álvaro A. Gestido (1907-1957), star mid-fielder for the 1930 Uruguayan team that won the first ever World Cup.



Alonso, a native of Ormond Beach, Florida, grew up hearing stories of his famous relative, a man who inspired him to enter the U.S. Navy in 2003.



“Álvaro was not only a soccer star, but also balanced a career in the Uruguayan National Army,” explained Alonso. “His service to his country and the example that he set in his life always held special meaning to me. I imagine many of his values and attributes on the field of play came from his military service background.”



Álvaro Gestido, a native of Montevideo, first discovered soccer at the Uruguayan Military Academy and, in 1926, while still a student, was selected for the soon-to-be legendary national team. From 1926 to 1941, Gestido played 26 matches for the Uruguayan national team where he earned a reputation for his athletic prowess, his leadership and being part of an “impenetrable defense.”



“In the 1928 Olympics he led his fellow midfielders in defensive tactics that were immortalized as ‘la cortina metalica’ or the ‘iron curtain,’” related Alonso. “These tactics proved effective in keeping the opposing team in check by limiting adversary plays in friendly territory.”



Gestido led Uruguay to gold in the IX Summer Olympiad in Amsterdam. His gold winning medal remains a prized possession in the family, and Alonso owns his great grandfather’s Olympic identification card.



Although well-known on the international stage, Gestido also played 13 years for the Uruguayan Club Atletico Peñarol, leading them to seven national titles.



Despite retiring in 1941, when the Peñarol team lost players to injury and risked forfeiting their place in a tournament, Gestido returned to the field helping them win the next three games. But Gestido not only excelled on the soccer field. As a military officer he served in the calvary, as an arms instructor, ministry of defense, and rose to the rank of Colonel (Coronel).



For much of his athletic career, his service record and leadership were reflected in many of the nicknames given to him—these include “Caballero del deporte” (Gentlemen of the game), “el Teniente” (the Lieutenant), and “el Capitan” (the Captain). The latter represented for a time his military paygrade and his team role.



Master Chief Alonso takes pride in Gestido’s many accolades on the field and in military service, but remains proudest of his relative’s many admirable character traits, and his “leadership by example.”



“He was a leader on the Uruguay national team that shattered racial divides by becoming one of the first interracial teams to play on the international stage,” related Alonso. “And regardless of how his adversaries on the field treated him, he always took the high road, even providing his opponents advice during the game. He was known for his commitment, initiative, loyalty, friendship, being a team player and a true ambassador for sportsmanship and grit.”



Throughout his own military service, Alonso has tried to emulate these same traits by being a dedicated, loyal, empathetic leader with a drive to help build winning teams—quite simply, being the “caballero del deporte” in all he does.



Tragically Gestido died at the peak of life in 1957. Forty-two years after his death, the Uruguayan National Military Athletic Compound named its soccer stadium in his memory, Coronel Álvaro Gestido [Stadium].



Among the many of legions of soccer fans tuning into the 2022 World Cup will be Master Chief Alonso who will be cheering on multiple teams.



“Of course, I will be rooting for the United States,” said Alonso. “But I will always have a special place in my heart for Uruguay, my ancestral home and a team that meant so much to Álvaro.”