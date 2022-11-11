3rd AF leadership experiences Team Mildenhall mission, partnerships

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, 3rd AF commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Eddie Diaz, 3rd AF command chief, met with senior leaders and Airmen for discussions on a variety of topics including RAF Mildenhall’s strategic operating location, the importance of international collaboration and the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s role in supporting 3rd AF and U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa missions.



“Everything we do comes down to developing our Airmen, defending our nation and its allies, and delivering airpower. Develop, defend, and deliver - that’s what we are focused on,” France said. “The chief and I are here to learn first-hand how we can advocate for and empower this wing as they get after our lines of effort. More importantly though, it gives us the opportunity to personally recognize some of our amazing Airmen. They truly are the foundation of our future.”



France and Diaz kicked off the visit by meeting with 100th ARW headquarters staff and continued across various Team Mildenhall units, including the 100th Operations Support Squadron, 100th Security Forces Squadron and 727th Air Mobility Squadron.



“I am proud of the members of the 100th ARW and Team Mildenhall for all of their hard work and dedication to the mission,” said Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th ARW commander. “Being able to highlight members of our team and showcase the innovation of our Airmen to Maj. Gen. France and CMSgt Diaz has been truly humbling. Our Airmen are the key to RAF Mildenhall's success that ultimately drive 3rd AF and USAFE-AFAFRICA missions supporting our partners and allies.”



While visiting RAF Mildenhall, France joined 351st Air Refueling Squadron aircrews on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flight, learning more about the base’s strategic mission as the only air refueling wing in the European theater.



In addition to meeting with Bloody Hundredth Airmen and leaders, Diaz learned more about the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron’s mission and heritage. The 95th RS is an official member of the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. They are a tenant unit at RAF Mildenhall and an integral part of Team Mildenhall.



Throughout the leaders’ visit, numerous Airmen from across the installation were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the mission.



“Recognizing our Airmen’s efforts is important because each and every Airman on this installation and our Air Force has an important impact on the mission at hand,” said Staff Sgt. Madison Sisneros, 100th ARW First Term Airmen Center NCO in charge.

