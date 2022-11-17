Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRANSCOM commander visits DLA, praises employees’ support

    TRANSCOM commander visits DLA, praises employees’ support

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2022

    Story by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, the commander of U.S. Transportation Command, paid a visit to the Defense Logistics Agency headquarters at Fort Belvoir, Va., Nov. 16.

    Van Ovost presented coins to DLA employees who worked in support of Section 352 of the National Defense Authorization Act, which designates TRANSCOM as the single manager responsible for bulk fuel management and delivery.

    She asked each recipient what their reaction was to the legislation when it was announced and thanked them for their work in helping TRANSCOM meet the designation.

    “We know where we are going and what we need to do for the combatant commands,” Van Ovost said.

    The coin recipients were Air Force Col. Fencisco Harris, chief of the Director’s Action Group in DLA Logistics Operations; John Muller, director of DLA Legislative Affairs; Keith Sylvia, director of supply chain management at DLA Energy; and Chris Colby with DLA Energy General Counsel. Patricia Wilkins, director of the Quality Technical Directorate at DLA Energy, also received a coin but was unable to attend the presentation.

    Van Ovost met with DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic and other leaders to discuss the command’s global logistics partnership with DLA. The two entities have worked together on projects including COVID-19 vaccine and test kits distribution, moving bulk petroleum and containers around the world, F-35 joint strike fighter support and developing a transportation management system.

    Van Ovost also attended a director’s office call and received a tour of the DLA Agency Synchronization and Operations Center.

