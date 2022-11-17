TRANSCOM commander visits DLA, praises employees’ support

Courtesy Photo | Five Defense Logistics Agency employees receive coins from Air Force Gen. Jacqueline...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Five Defense Logistics Agency employees receive coins from Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander of the U.S. Transportation Command, during a presentation at DLA Headquarters on Fort Belvoir, Va., Nov. 16, 2022. The recipients are, left to right, Air Force Col. Fencisco Harris, chief of the Director’s Action Group for DLA Logistics Operations; John Muller, director of DLA Legislative Affairs; Van Ovost; TRANSCOM Senior Enlisted Leader Navy Fleet Master Chief Donald Myrick; Keith Sylvia, director of supply chain management at DLA Energy; Chris Colby with DLA Energy General Counsel; and Air Force Col. Scott Neiper, who accepted a coin for Patricia Wilkins, director of the Quality Technical Directorate at DLA Energy. see less | View Image Page

Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, the commander of U.S. Transportation Command, paid a visit to the Defense Logistics Agency headquarters at Fort Belvoir, Va., Nov. 16.



Van Ovost presented coins to DLA employees who worked in support of Section 352 of the National Defense Authorization Act, which designates TRANSCOM as the single manager responsible for bulk fuel management and delivery.



She asked each recipient what their reaction was to the legislation when it was announced and thanked them for their work in helping TRANSCOM meet the designation.



“We know where we are going and what we need to do for the combatant commands,” Van Ovost said.



The coin recipients were Air Force Col. Fencisco Harris, chief of the Director’s Action Group in DLA Logistics Operations; John Muller, director of DLA Legislative Affairs; Keith Sylvia, director of supply chain management at DLA Energy; and Chris Colby with DLA Energy General Counsel. Patricia Wilkins, director of the Quality Technical Directorate at DLA Energy, also received a coin but was unable to attend the presentation.



Van Ovost met with DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic and other leaders to discuss the command’s global logistics partnership with DLA. The two entities have worked together on projects including COVID-19 vaccine and test kits distribution, moving bulk petroleum and containers around the world, F-35 joint strike fighter support and developing a transportation management system.



Van Ovost also attended a director’s office call and received a tour of the DLA Agency Synchronization and Operations Center.