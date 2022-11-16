SECNAV Visits Team Souda

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 16, 2022) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro spent Nov. 15-16 at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, receiving an overview of installation operations and meeting Sailors, Department of the Navy civilians and local national employees.



“The mission you do here is so important to the readiness of our fleet,” said Del Toro during an all-hands call with installation personnel. “The mission that you provide — each and every one of you in your own way — really contributes to our country being able to fulfill its national security mission across the board. And I simply cannot thank you enough.



“My job every day is to get up and think about the Sailors, Marines, and civilians, and how I’m going to help you do your job better,” said Del Toro. “One of the things I enjoy most about my job is getting out of the Pentagon and meeting the people who are really doing the work around the world. Listening to the challenges you face and learning from that.”



As part of his message to Team Souda, the 78th Secretary of the Navy highlighted his three strategic guidelines:



“The first is that we’re going to strengthen our maritime dominance in every domain,” Del Toro said. “The second one is building a culture of war-fighting excellence, where everybody treats one another with dignity and respect. The third guiding principle is enhancing our strategic partnerships with our Allies, and also our industrial base and many other stakeholders. Strengthening our relationships with our Allies is what you all are doing here. That’s extremely important to our national security.”



During the visit, Capt. Odin J. Klug, NSA Souda Bay’s commanding officer, briefed Del Toro on the installation’s mission and ongoing projects, and provided a tour of the NATO Marathi Pier Complex at Souda Bay.



“When the Secretary of the Navy pays us a visit, it’s really an opportunity for us to show him firsthand what makes us a premier logistical support installation to the fleet,” said Klug. “At Souda Bay, we are not only strategically located to project power in the Eastern Mediterranean and throughout Europe, but also in the Central Command and Africa Command areas of operation. We are capable of supporting the fleet with an all-weather airfield, a deep-water pier facility and refueling and resupply services,” Klug said.



Lt. Jon Flemming, NSA Souda Bay port operations officer, provided a tour of one the piers the U.S. Navy uses at the Marathi Complex.



"It was an honor to meet Secretary Del Toro and to be able to show him around the Marathi Piers,” Flemming said. “As a senior leader in the Department of Defense, he directly shapes Navy-wide policy impacting the lives of our Sailors. He took the time to speak with all of us about the concern of cost of living increases and the impact of the COVID pandemic. It meant a lot to know that our civilian leadership is aware of the day-to-day challenges we are facing at Souda Bay and is actively working to make things better."



Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Dominic Melvorne, NSA Souda Bay Port Operations Department, was on site to greet the Secretary during his tour at Marathi.



“It’s nice to get to meet your leadership and the people in charge and get to know them in a way,” said Melvorne. “To understand that someone has our back really takes off a little bit of weight from the enlisted shoulders. Plus I definitely got a photo in, so I’m pretty hyped about that.”



Before departing NSA Souda Bay, Secretary Del Toro spoke frankly with the group gathered for the all-hands call, and said, “Stay safe and take care of each other. It's the most important thing you can do. We have way too many suicides in our Navy and Marine Corps.



“Mission is important, there’s no question about it,” Del Toro added. “But each and every one of you are even more critical than the mission. I need you to take care of each other and to understand the tell-tale signs of when someone is experiencing stress and take time out to just talk to them. 'Hey, what's going on with your life? How can I help you? How can I be there for you? Can we do something differently? Can we support you in any way?' Because life is too valuable to not just take care of each other.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed and when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2022 Date Posted: 11.17.2022 01:11 Story ID: 433423 Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Visits Team Souda, by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.