WARM helps Moldovans heat their homes this winter

Courtesy Photo | Members of the U.S. Civil Military Support Element (CMSE) Moldova pose with a local...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the U.S. Civil Military Support Element (CMSE) Moldova pose with a local receiving firewood during Project Warmth and Relief Moldova (WARM), near Cahul, Moldova, Nov. 1, 2022. Project WARM, which is an initiative through the Mayor of Cahul, U.S. CMSE Moldova, and a non-government organization, will occur during the month of November and will provide firewood to help over 300 families in the area of Cahul heat their homes. see less | View Image Page

CAHUL, Moldova – Families are staying warm this winter thanks to an initiative by the Mayor of Cahul, Moldova, U.S. Civil Military Support Element (CMSE) Moldova, and Spirit of America, a non-governmental organization (NGO). Project Warmth and Relief Moldova (WARM) will take place during the month of November 2022 and will provide firewood to over 300 families in the area of Cahul, Moldova.

The project was planned over the last month by the Mayor of Cahul City, Nicolae Dandis, who identified the need and worked with the CMSE, an NGO, the U.S. Embassy, and state institutions to bring Project WARM to life. Moldova has been greatly affected by rising energy costs due to inflation and this project will provide an alternate way for people to heat their homes, at no-cost to the family.

“Providing firewood takes away that energy cost to the family and allows them to focus on basic needs,” said the CMSE Moldova team leader. “The project also covers the cost of delivery, which is also high.”

Families were identified through state institutions and each family will receive three cubic meters of firewood.

“I appreciate the support of American people for Moldova, especially for Cahul,” Dandis said. “It’s very important to prioritize this type of project for this year. We want to help these families as much as possible. I appreciate that they have helped answer our needs.”

This is the first time a mission like Project WARM has happened in the area. The winters in Cahul are very cold and this project will provide enough wood to burn for the majority of winter months.

CMSE Moldova will work with Mayor Dandis and local agencies to distribute the firewood throughout the month. During distribution, families will also receive information on fire safety.

-30-