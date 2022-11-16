2022 Marysville Veterans Day Parade

Up and down the streets of downtown Marysville, California, hundreds of people gather for one the biggest parades in northern California. The Marysville Veterans Day parade is an annual parade that proceeds to get bigger every year.



This year was the first year Beale Air Force Base has participated in the parade since before COVID-19. The parade is a chance to bring the community closer together after being divided for so long.



The Beale community had about 40 members from all four groups on base marching in the parade.



“The parade has recovered tremendously,” said 2nd Lt. Devin Ramos. “There are over 100 entries this year and it will be Beale's first time back since COVID-19. This is a stepping stone that will lead to bigger turnouts for years to come.”



This parade is one of the biggest yet in recent years. The Marysville community has supported the local veterans for many years as the parade has grown.



“The community needs this,” said Cindy Verrill, organizer of the Marysville Veterans Day Parade. “They have proven to me every year as the parade has gotten so big that we have people coming now to be in this parade from Chico and Oroville.”



The Veterans Day parade is important because it brings the community together to support local veterans and show that they are appreciated.



“Every year it gets bigger and bigger because everybody wants this parade,” Verrill said. “The biggest thing for the veterans is this day means a lot to a lot of people, but no more than what it means to veterans.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2022 Story ID: 433400 by A1C Alexis Pentzer