LRD Hosts Industry Day 2022

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division is hosting the annual Industry Day event both virtually and in-person at the Marriott River Center in Covington, KY on December 1, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.







The day will begin with senior leaders from the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division sharing program details and explaining how partnering with industry in various aspects of mission delivery are crucial to successful delivery of the program.







In the afternoon, speakers will dive into challenges during interactive breakout sessions with the goal of soliciting perspective from the industry base. Breakout session topics range from Doing Business with the Corps for the First Time, to Understanding Contracting Performance Assessment Reports, Building Your Team to Meet Our Needs, and Strategic Partnering During Construction.







During the afternoon, participants will have the opportunity to engage with senior leaders from all seven represented districts to learn about specific opportunities and district missions. Districts include Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Huntington, Louisville, Nashville, and Pittsburgh.







Virtual attendees will have access to the live stream morning session, which will include presentations from USACE-LRD Staff about Partnering in Action. The afternoon breakout sessions will be recorded and uploaded to this webpage at the conclusion of the event. A complete list of attendees will be published to the webpage to help facilitate networking opportunities, as there will not be a virtual networking session with this year's event.







To register for the event, email celrd-openhouse@usace.army.mil and sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/usace-great-lakes-and-ohio-river-division-industry-day-tickets-450516676507.







To find out more information, view supporting documents and presentations, and find updates on the event, visit https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Industry-Day-2022/.

