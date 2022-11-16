Religious Support Office teams up with Helping Hands Food Pantry to aid Fort Knox community

Photo By Jenn DeHaan | Chaplain (Maj.) David Chapman (left) wishes a Fort Knox Solider Happy Thanksgiving...... read more read more Photo By Jenn DeHaan | Chaplain (Maj.) David Chapman (left) wishes a Fort Knox Solider Happy Thanksgiving Nov. 16, 2022 as Religious Support Office members partner with the Helping Hands Food Pantry to dispense holiday food baskets to eligible service members and their Families. see less | View Image Page

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – Eligible service members and their Families received grocery bags filled with donated items, plus a commissary gift card, Nov. 16 during the 2022 Thanksgiving Food Basket Program.



The annual event is designed to benefit Soldiers and Families in greatest need during the holiday season. Chaplain (Maj.) David Chapman, pastoral coordinator, said it takes the teamwork of all involved to make the program a success.



“This is a coordinated effort between the American Red Cross and the Religious Support Office for post,” said Chapman. “The idea is to be able to help Soldiers who need it most at Thanksgiving time.”



Volunteers with the Fort Knox Helping Hands Food Pantry worked for the past few weeks to assemble the grocery bags for distribution. Chapman said time was taken to put each bag together specifically for the individual Families who signed up.



“They’ve put together grocery bag sacks grouped by the size of the Family,” said Chapman. “For instance, if you’re a Family of two, there’s a certain number of items in the bag and they have them all the way up to Families of 10.”



Chapman explained units across the installation have been working since September to ensure anyone interested in receiving a bag has the opportunity to sign up. He said the recipients also receive something else special thanks to contributions from the Fort Knox community.



“The units sent the lists to us, and for each person on one, the RSO is giving them a Thanksgiving card with a commissary gift card inside funded by all the congregations on post,” said Chapman.



Volunteer Yvonne Plough has run the Helping Hands Food Pantry since 2018. She said although the food basket program is targeted to help Soldiers in lower ranks, it’s intended to have an even further reach.



“Anybody can sign up – hardship goes through all ranks,” said Plough. “Any service members in need are welcome to apply.”



Plough said last year, about 300 Soldiers were able to take advantage of the program thanks to the generosity of the surrounding community. This year is no different.



“It’s wonderful that we get so many donations from different organizations,” said Plough. “We get to see the more fortunate helping the less fortunate.”



As Christmas approaches, Plough said they understand why many Families have extra expenses this time of year, so she is thankful they can provide even the smallest amount of relief.



“It’s always special to me to see the people who come in and their happy faces, and just know we’re helping them,” said Plough. “It’s all about making a difference in somebody’s life.”



Plough emphasized that while the basket program only happens once a year, she and her fellow volunteers stand ready to help.



“We’re always here,” said Plough. “Our food pantry is always available for those in hard times all year round.”



Chapman said the spirit of giving embodied by the food pantry is something he and all those at the RSO are thankful to be part of through the Food Basket Program.



“This is the time of year that we remember how grateful we are,” said Chapman. “We want to make things better for those around us and add to their joy this season. More joy is a good thing for all of us.”