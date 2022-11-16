Joint Task Force – Bravo supports Continuing Promise 2022

SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS – Joint Task Force-Bravo, a unit under the U.S. Southern Command supported the U.S. Fourth Fleet’s stop in Honduras as part of Continuing Promise 2022 31 Oct – 5 Nov.



Continuing Promise is part of USSOUTHCOM’s Enduring Promise initiative and reflects the United States’ dedication to friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas.



The Fourth Naval Fleet traveled to Honduras aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort mission (T-AH 20). Their purpose is to provide humanitarian aid, medical care, perform veterinary services, and conduct subject matter exchanges discussing humanitarian and disaster response.



JTF-Bravo provided support by conducting multiple events including performing surgeries at the Leonardo Martinez hospital in San Pedro Sula and partnering with the USNS Comfort Veterinary team to assist veterinary students in San Pedro Sula with spaying and neutering animals.



Joint medical engagement sites were located in Corinto, Tegucigalpita, and Omoa, Honduras. Where USNS Comfort personnel joined after the arrival of Tropical Storm Lisa.



“The arrival of Tropical Storm Lisa created a challenge for all involved partners,” said U.S. Army Major Nicole Herbst, medical planner for Joint Task Force-Bravo. “The addition of the Fourth Naval Fleet allowed us to support their mission and demonstrate that we can operate in a joint mission environment.



Medical personnel also partnered with the Honduran Red Cross and Ciudad Mujer to perform preventative medicine services, dental services, COVID-19 screening, and educational services for children to learn about disease prevention.



U.S. Army helicopters assigned to the 1st battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment assisted in supporting Continuing Promise 2022 by facilitating the transportation of personnel and equipment to the USNS Comfort’s stops in Guatemala and Honduras.



With many moving parts JTF-B continued to adapt and were persistent in completing their humanitarian mission.



Supporting the Continuing Promise strengthens partnerships, while also providing training opportunities for US Service members to learn how to address regional issues and how to respond to a humanitarian disaster or natural disaster in a joint-multinational unit.



“We were excited and humbled to support Continuing Promise 2022. We feel that we are a great fit for this mission as USSOUTHCOM’s enduring representative in Central America,” said U.S. Army Colonel Andrew J. Baker, director of operations for Joint Task Force - Bravo. “Our agility allowed us to provide key logistical support via our helicopters and to amplify CP22’s effects in both Guatemala and Honduras with our medical support.”

