USACE held event for BIL funded Missouri River repairs in Atchison, Kansas

Photo By Reagan Zimmerman | USACE leaders and staff gathered to celebrate the start of Bipartisan Infrastructure...... read more read more Photo By Reagan Zimmerman | USACE leaders and staff gathered to celebrate the start of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funded repair contracts for the Missouri and Kansas Rivers during a launch event held by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, in Atchison, Kansas, on Nov. 15, 2022. | Photo by Reagan Zimmerman, Kansas City District Public Affairs see less | View Image Page

ATCHISON, Kan. --

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, held a launch event to celebrate the start of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funded Base Stabilization Navigation Project (BSNP) repair contracts along the Missouri River on Nov. 15, 2022, in Atchison, Kansas.



This event signified the start of the first of four BIL funded repair contracts. W.A. Ellis, the Kansas City District’s first contractor for the project, placed rock on the opposite side of the riverbank to represent the start of construction.



The Kansas City District received over $249 million through the BIL to repair navigation structures and construct new flow structures in damaged Missouri River Recovery Program (MRRP) constructed side-channel chutes. The district will execute the contracts over the next three years.



“We wanted to hold this event here today to recognize the great work our partners are doing. We wanted to ensure their dedication and expertise was highlighted for the work they are doing to keep the Missouri River open… This is a huge milestone for continued operation of the Missouri River, and we are excited to celebrate it with you all today,” Col. Travis Rayfield, Kansas City District commander, said.