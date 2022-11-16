NMRC Clinical Trials Center Seeks Volunteers yet to Receive Flu Shot for Immune Response Study

Photo By Tommy Lamkin | BETHESDA, Md. (Nov. 8, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nicole Cross, a laboratory...... read more read more Photo By Tommy Lamkin | BETHESDA, Md. (Nov. 8, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nicole Cross, a laboratory technician working in the Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) Clinical Trials Center (CTC), prepares to draw a blood sample from a volunteer participating in the Melatonin and Vaccine Response Immunity and Chronobiology Study. The study, also known as “MAVRICS” and funded by the Defense Health Agency’s Immunization Healthcare Division, examines participants’ immune systems after flu vaccination to determine if melatonin and its impact on sleep patterns may affect immune response. (U.S. Navy photo by Tommy Lamkin/Released) see less | View Image Page

BETHESDA, Md. – Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC)’s Clinical Trials Center is looking for 200 volunteer test subjects for a new clinical study that investigates the immune response to seasonal flu vaccination.



Clinical staff will look at different aspects of participants’ immune systems before and after flu vaccination to determine if melatonin and its impact on sleep patterns may affect immune response. The Melatonin and Vaccine Response Immunity and Chronobiology Study, or “MAVRICS”, is funded by the Defense Healthy Agency.



“We are looking for individuals who are interested in contributing to science, and eligible to receive the influenza vaccination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC)” said Capt. Janine Danko, the study’s principal investigator.



Volunteers should be available for two visits; 45 to 60-minute sessions, two to three weeks apart, to conduct a survey and provide blood samples. While at home, participants will wear a sleep monitoring wrist device, complete a short sleep diary and may be chosen to take melatonin every night.



This study is open to active-duty military, dependents, retirees and WRNMMC personnel who plan to have their flu shot, but have yet to receive it. Active-duty personnel will be required to complete a supervisor’s approval form. Participants may be eligible for compensation.



NMRC’s Clinical Trials Center is located at Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Building 17B (2nd floor). If you would like to participate or have any questions, please contact the center at 301-295-4298 (office) or 301-233-9640 (cell/text) or via e-mail at usn.nmrc.ctc@health.mil to schedule an appointment.