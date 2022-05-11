Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th Quarterly Award Winners: 3rd Quarter 2022

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2022

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the third quarter of 2022, following a board held Saturday Nov. 5, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.

    AMN of the Quarter: Senior Airman Timothy Jordan, 908 MXG/AMXS

    NCO of the Quarter: Staff Sgt. Daquan Foster, 908 OG/AES

    SNCO of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Bryan Renforth, 908 MXG/AMXS

    CGO of the Quarter: Capt Jason Sweat, 908 OG/ 357 AS

    CIV CAT III of the Quarter: Mr. Samuel Manno, 908 OG

