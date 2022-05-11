908th Quarterly Award Winners: 3rd Quarter 2022

The 908th Airlift Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the third quarter of 2022, following a board held Saturday Nov. 5, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.
AMN of the Quarter: Senior Airman Timothy Jordan, 908 MXG/AMXS
NCO of the Quarter: Staff Sgt. Daquan Foster, 908 OG/AES
SNCO of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Bryan Renforth, 908 MXG/AMXS
CGO of the Quarter: Capt Jason Sweat, 908 OG/ 357 AS
CIV CAT III of the Quarter: Mr. Samuel Manno, 908 OG
