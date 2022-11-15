Construction operations continue in November 2022 on $11.96 million transient training brigade headquarters at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a future transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a future transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block on the cantonment area is shown Nov. 15, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9, 2022, to L.S. Black Constructors to build the fiscal year 2022 Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project at Fort McCoy. Construction operations began in August 2022. Location of construction is just across the street from where the same contractor has been building two new transient training troop barracks buildings in the same block. According to the Army Corps of Engineers, which is managing the project, the brigade headquarters project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan which states “fewer, multiple story buildings allow facilities/functions to be sited closer together, allowing for a more walkable training environment, as well as saving money on utilities.” The smaller footprint of the brigade headquarters building plan builds less impervious surface, which generates less stormwater runoff that requires less stormwater management features and allows for additional cost savings. The floor plan also is based on the “Operational Readiness Training Complex” standard design and additional square footage has been included in this project to accommodate stair and elevator access to the second floor.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Construction on a future transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block on the cantonment area began to really pick up again in November at Fort McCoy.



As of Nov. 15, contractor L.S. Black Constructors was busy building up the foundation of the new facility across the street from two of the newest barracks on post.



In a Nov. 10 update by Ken Green with the Army Corps of Engineers Program Office at Fort McCoy, he said that work is the contractor placing footings into place for the new building as the project moves forward at 1 percent complete.



A contract, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9, 2022, to L.S. Black Constructors to build the fiscal year 2022 Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project at Fort McCoy. Construction operations began in August 2022.



According to Green, the brigade headquarters project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan which states “fewer, multiple story buildings allow facilities/functions to be sited closer together, allowing for a more walkable training environment, as well as saving money on utilities.”



The smaller footprint of the brigade headquarters building plan builds less impervious surface, which generates less stormwater runoff that requires less stormwater management features and allows for additional cost savings.



The floor plan also is based on the “Operational Readiness Training Complex” standard design and additional square footage has been included in this project to accommodate stair and elevator access to the second floor.”



The floor plan also is based on the "Operational Readiness Training Complex" standard design and additional square footage has been included in this project to accommodate stair and elevator access to the second floor."



“The facility will be deactivated or taken off-line during the winter months, when necessary, as well,” said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW). “When Fort McCoy is not stood up as a mobilization platform, its primary mission is to support the seasonally driven requirements of transient training. Deactivation of buildings during the winter months conserves energy and cuts utility costs.”



Green said the project will include the latest, state-of-the-art systems for fire protection and alarms and video surveillance as well as Energy Monitoring Control Systems. Also, antiterrorism and force protection measures will be incorporated. And throughout the entire project, sustainability and energy efficient technology will be incorporated.



Overall, including this building and the two barracks already built, eight new buildings are planned for the entire 1600 block, Harrie said. The plan is to build four barracks buildings, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.



“The 1600 block will be completely transformed when all of this construction is completed years from now,” Harrie said. “The 1600 block is a great location for this transformation, too, because it places these facilities for transient training troops near the post’s service-related facilities, such as the Fort McCoy Commissary, Fort McCoy Exchange, and McCoy’s Community Center.”



The brigade headquarters project, just like the barracks construction projects in the block, also will be managed by the Army Corps of Engineers.



The following timeline, according to Harrie, is how changes have taken place to get to the current status:



— 2010: The first brick and mortar barracks in the history of Fort McCoy were built on post (building 2840).



— 2011-2012: Fort McCoy DPW developed a Troop Housing Master Plan to replace all the existing World War II-era wood buildings on the west side of the cantonment area (blocks 1600-2800). This included all transient training barracks, dining facilities, and transient headquarters buildings (company, battalion, and brigade). This plan proposed 70-plus new brick-and-mortar buildings (total) to replace the hundreds of World War II-era wood buildings in that area used for annual training, mobilization, and weekend drills.



— 2012-2018: Built three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers standard design, brick-and-mortar dining facilities (buildings 1672, 1872, and 2472), based on the conclusions developed in the 2012 Troop Housing Master Plan.



— 2019: Fort McCoy DPW finished the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan, composed of four barracks, three brigade headquarters buildings, and one officers quarters. All eight of these buildings (a small component of the 70 buildings developed in the 2012 Troop Housing Master Plan) are based on U.S. Army Corp of Engineers standard designs.



— 2019: Awarded the first (of four) four-story barracks in the 1600 block, based on outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan. Construction was completed in April 2022.



— 2020: Awarded the second (of four) four-story barracks in the 1600 block, based on outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan. Construction scheduled for completion in December 2022.



— 2022: Construction on first (of three) brick-and-mortar transient training brigade headquarters buildings in 1600 block to start based on outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan.



— 2022-2023: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently designing two brick-and-mortar projects for FY 2023, Harrie said. One is the third (of four) four-story barracks in the 1600 block and the other is the officers’ quarters. These are also based on the outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan. Award of both projects is planned for fiscal year 2023.



