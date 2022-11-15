JTF-Red Hill establishes Defueling Information Sharing Forum

HONOLULU – Joint Task Force - Red Hill has established a Defueling Information Sharing Forum and will host its initial meeting Nov. 18, 2022.



The forum brings local community members, elected representatives and other stakeholders together with JTF leadership to discuss the defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) and to provide critical community feedback. The forum will meet regularly until defueling is completed.



Specifically, the forum will provide members an opportunity to share insights, knowledge, and professional expertise through meaningful feedback, dialogue and discussions. The forum will also ensure members receive regular updates on the progress being made on the defueling plan and anticipated next steps so they can apprise their peers, constituents, association participants, and interested members of the community. As the defueling planning process continues to evolve, forum membership may adjust as information voids are discovered or if other integral principals are necessary to ensure inclusive representation.



“I’m absolutely humbled, honored and grateful to the forum members for their willingness to provide community and military family feedback, share their diverse insights and recommendations, and help communicate what we are doing and why. Each of the forum members are engaged on the Red Hill issue, have deep awareness of community and military family concerns, technical/functional or cultural expertise, and the ability to speak to linkages. They will no doubt make my team and I better as we plan for and execute the incredibly important defueling mission,” said Rear Adm. John Wade, JTF-RH Commander.



The members participating in the forum are:



- Council Member Radiant Cordero, Honolulu City Council (District 7)

- Dr. Kaeo Duarte, Chair of Hawaii Fresh Water Council

- Dr. Sylvia Hussey: Chief Executive Officer of Office of Hawaiian Affairs

- Rep Linda Ichiyama: State Representative (District 32)

- Fleet Master Chief David Isom, USN: Senior Enlisted Leader U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

- Sen Jarrett Keohokalole: State Senator (District 24)

- Mr. Ernie Lau: Manager and Chief Engineer of Board of Water Supply

- Mr. Kuhio Lewis: Chief Executive Officer of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

- Mr. Jeff Mikulina: Climate Consultant and former CEO of Blue Planet Foundation

- Ms. Laurie Moore: Executive Director of Armed Services YMCA Honolulu

- Dr. Vassilis Syrmos: Vice President for Research and Innovation at University of Hawaii

- Rep Ryan Yamane: State Representative (District 37)



Joint Task Force - Red Hill was established by the Secretary of Defense to ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. Importantly, Joint Task Force – Red Hill is also committed to consistent engagement with local stakeholders to rebuild trust with the people of Hawaii.



For more information about JTF-Red Hill, or to provide public comment via our contact form, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/.

