Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARC Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022

    ARC Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens | During ‘Industry Night’ WEPTAC attendees were able to check out commercial...... read more read more

    TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2022

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens 

    162nd Wing

    TUCSON, Az -- The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center (AATC) recently hosted the annual Air Reserve Component (ARC) Weapons and Tactics Conference (WEPTAC). The event is hosted each October in Tucson, AZ, and is an ideal venue for the warfighter and tactician to come together and identify critical capability gaps in the ARC.
    Throughout the weeklong conference, warfighters analyze theater operational plans, intelligence reports, and existing joint all-domain capabilities to determine what may be asked of them should a conflict arise. Working from the target backwards, tacticians determine and prioritize capability gaps that exist and help match industry partner solutions to those gaps. At the end of the week reports are delivered that are used to publish an annual Modernization book that lists the capability gaps the ARC needs to fill. This ‘Mod’ book drives what capabilities will be tested, validated and ultimately delivered to the warfighter.
    WEPTAC attendees also have the chance to attend Industry Nights where they can meet with industry partners and discuss and interact with demonstrations of potential solutions for capabilities identified in ANG and AFRC modernization publications. Having a close relationship between tacticians, operational testers, warfighters, and industry partners accelerates identification of capability gaps and fielding solutions, which is key in ARC WEPTAC’s success.

    AATC is a MAJOM Operational Test Organization chartered to test aircraft modernization efforts and the ARC's Battlefield Airman Enterprise which includes Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance, Cyber, Space, and all other Combined Test Forces.
    For those interested in attending ARC WEPTAC 2023, visit arcweptac.com for updates and information on registration and attendance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2022
    Date Posted: 11.15.2022 13:03
    Story ID: 433293
    Location: TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARC Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022, by SMSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    ARC Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022
    ARC Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022
    ARC Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Air Force Reserve Command
    WEPTAC
    AATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT