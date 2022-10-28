ARC Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022

TUCSON, Az -- The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center (AATC) recently hosted the annual Air Reserve Component (ARC) Weapons and Tactics Conference (WEPTAC). The event is hosted each October in Tucson, AZ, and is an ideal venue for the warfighter and tactician to come together and identify critical capability gaps in the ARC.

Throughout the weeklong conference, warfighters analyze theater operational plans, intelligence reports, and existing joint all-domain capabilities to determine what may be asked of them should a conflict arise. Working from the target backwards, tacticians determine and prioritize capability gaps that exist and help match industry partner solutions to those gaps. At the end of the week reports are delivered that are used to publish an annual Modernization book that lists the capability gaps the ARC needs to fill. This ‘Mod’ book drives what capabilities will be tested, validated and ultimately delivered to the warfighter.

WEPTAC attendees also have the chance to attend Industry Nights where they can meet with industry partners and discuss and interact with demonstrations of potential solutions for capabilities identified in ANG and AFRC modernization publications. Having a close relationship between tacticians, operational testers, warfighters, and industry partners accelerates identification of capability gaps and fielding solutions, which is key in ARC WEPTAC’s success.



AATC is a MAJOM Operational Test Organization chartered to test aircraft modernization efforts and the ARC's Battlefield Airman Enterprise which includes Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance, Cyber, Space, and all other Combined Test Forces.

For those interested in attending ARC WEPTAC 2023, visit arcweptac.com for updates and information on registration and attendance.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2022 Date Posted: 11.15.2022 13:03 Story ID: 433293 Location: TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, AZ, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARC Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022, by SMSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.