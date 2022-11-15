From Google to LRC Benelux – PBO supply technician says he’s delighted he did

Photo By Cameron Porter | Thomas Wattiez is a supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Benelux’s...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Thomas Wattiez is a supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Benelux’s property book office, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The Belgian local national chose to leave his job with Google to pursue a job with the U.S. Army at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. “I have the privilege to serve with the best Army in the world,” said Wattiez. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – Landing a job at Google is a dream come true for many people, but apparently not so much for Thomas Wattiez. The Belgian national who resides close to the border of France about 25 minutes from Chièvres Air Base left Google to pursue a job with the U.S. Army about 2.5 years ago.



And he said he’s delighted he did.



Now a supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Benelux’s property book office, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, Wattiez said it’s a pleasure and a privilege to work for the U.S. Army and the 405th AFSB at Chièvres.



“I have the privilege to serve with the best Army in the world,” said the 31-year-old accountability officer. “And our customers come from around the world.”



It’s interesting and exciting to work with so many different people from different cultures, backgrounds and places, said Wattiez, who enjoys watching Irish and French rugby and U.S. National Hockey League games during his free time.



“I’m working for the LRC but also for the garrison (U.S. Army Garrison Benelux). I’m taking care of around 40 customers, just from the garrison alone,” said Wattiez, who also enjoys working out at the gym during his free time.



The property book office, also known as the PBO, conducts cyclic inventories on a quarterly and annual basis as well as monthly inventories on sensitive items. The PBO also assists with all the Financial Liability Investigation of Property Loss, or FLIPL reports, when a property book item is lost or damaged. Wattiez, as a PBO supply technician, supports all these operations and more.



“In total, we have about 80 hand receipt holders who are our customers,” Wattiez said. “This is a lot of equipment and a lot of money, actually – it’s tens of millions of dollars.



Wattiez said this includes various types of heavy equipment, trucks, landscaping machinery, computer systems, laptops, monitors, heating and air conditioning systems, plumbing apparatuses and more.



“The PBO supports USAG Benelux and helps keep everybody in check. For example, when new computer equipment is purchased, someone has to ensure this new equipment is catalogued and accounted for correctly. That’s our role, and it’s very important,” said Wattiez.



“I’m glad to have worked for Google, but I’m more excited to work for the U.S. Army and LRC Benelux, now,” he added.



LRC Benelux is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Benelux directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Benelux.



LRC Benelux reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.