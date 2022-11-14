386 AEW hosts media day to showcase mission

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio | From right, U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Silkworth, 386th Expeditionary...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio | From right, U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Silkworth, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial port superintendent, gives an interview to Associated Press and Al Jaridai journalists during a media event at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Nov. 14, 2022. Silkworth spoke to the journalists about the aerial port’s role in the 386th AEW mission and how they helped bring relief aid to Pakistan in the form of 140-thousand pounds of humanitarian supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio) see less | View Image Page

The 386 Air Expeditionary Wing hosted its first known Media Day Nov. 14, 2022 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, showcasing the many ways the wing advances peace and stability in the region, while furthering relationships with Kuwait.



Throughout the day, local and international media outlets got to see firsthand many of the missions conducted within the 386 AEW and why the wing is considered U.S. Central Command’s logistical gateway.



“One of the many things that unites the U.S. and our Kuwaiti partners is our shared values on protecting stability here in the Middle East,” said Col. George Buch Jr, 386 AEW commander. “The wing is the gateway for nearly all military logistics in this region. We process about 140-thousand tons of cargo a year here, and deliver it to our partners and coalition forces, so they can continue to defeat any violent extremism organizations that attempt to bring instability to the region.”



With about 30 years of partnership between the U.S. Air Force and Kuwait on Ali Al Salem Air Base, base leaders wanted to open the door so that journalists had a first-hand view of the wing’s dedication to enhancing regional stability.



“The partnership between Kuwait and the United States is one we are proud to share. Thirty years ago, Kuwaiti, U.S. and coalition partners successfully stood shoulder-to-shoulder in defense of a sovereign nation and in opposition to forces that attempted to bring instability to the region,” said Buch. “Today, we remain deeply committed to those relationships we formed with our partners in the Gulf region three decades ago. The partnership forged here at Ali Al Salem Air Base is enduring and mutually supported by both countries for many reasons, most notably our collective value on stability in the region.”



Throughout an average year, the wing delivers thousands of coalition forces members throughout the region and was recently pivotal to transporting and unloading about 1.5 million pounds of humanitarian aide to Pakistan following their devastating floods. Other missions within the 386 AEW includes aeromedical evacuation, explosive ordinance disposal rapid civil engineering and a robust contracting squadron. The base currently has a $160 million positive economic impact in Kuwait, pouring significant resources into the community.



“Something I want to make very clear—our Airmen love being here and enjoy being part of the Kuwaiti community,” Buch said. “The people of Kuwait have made us feel like their country is our second home—we work together, eat together and play together. If an adversary picks a fight with one of us, we unite in response. We’re a team—just like we have been through history.”