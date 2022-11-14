NSA Souda Bay Breaks Ground on New Communications Center

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 14, 2022) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, broke ground on a $34 million military construction project on Nov. 14, 2022 that will result in a new communications center. The project consists of a multi-story communications facility that will house Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic Detachment Souda Bay and NSA Souda Bay’s N6 Communications Department.
“This project is a $34 million investment that the United States government has put here in this facility for the future,” said Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “Not just for the next five minutes, or the next five years; this is something that’s going to be enduring for the next ten to twenty years.”
The new communications center will consist of a telephone exchange, electronics maintenance shops, electronic key management system vault, and storage for electronics spares and equipment for use by NSA Souda Bay, NCTAMS, and N6 personnel.
“The impact of this building will be tremendous for the supported commands here on base and for our communications operations,” said Michael Rooney, the technical director for NCTAMS LANT Detachment Souda Bay. “It will greatly enhance what we can do.”
The project duration will be 900 days with an anticipated completion date of Sep. 23, 2024. The contract for the project was awarded to MVL.
“NSA Souda Bay started from humble beginnings in 1959 when Naval Detachment Souda Bay was just a simple pier,” said Klug. “This new facility is going to help bring us further into the 21st century, and I would argue, is going to be the foundation for stepping into the 22nd century.”
NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.
Date Taken:
|11.14.2022
Date Posted:
|11.14.2022 08:37
|Story ID:
|433193
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
