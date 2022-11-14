Daenner Kaserne TMP supervisor believes in fostering employee responsibility, independence

Photo By Cameron Porter | Horst-Georg Korn is the motor pool supervisor at Daenner Kaserne, serving U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Horst-Georg Korn is the motor pool supervisor at Daenner Kaserne, serving U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and the entire Kaiserslautern Military Community. The Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz German local national employee is scheduled to retire in early 2023 with nearly 45 years of service with the U.S. Army. He said fostering employee responsibility and independence is important for a healthy workforce. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Working for the U.S. Army for almost 45 years is a major accomplishment, but doing so at the same duty location – even the same transportation motor pool – the entire time is a feat worth emphasizing. That’s what Horst-Georg Korn has done as a German local national employee working for the U.S. Army at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern since June of 1978.



Korn, who over the years worked his way up from TMP dispatcher to supervisor, is assigned to the Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He’s planning for his retirement now but knows he’ll miss supporting Soldiers in the Kaiserslautern Military Community when he retires in early 2023.



“My salary when I first started was lower than German government unemployment pay,” said Korn. “I thought this job with the U.S. Army was going to be something temporary, but as you can see – 44 years and 10 months later – it didn’t turn out that way.”



Korn said it’s been an extremely positive experience working for the U.S. Army. When he first started, it was 24-hour operations at the TMP, seven days a week. In addition to working in the dispatch office, Korn was responsible for recovering stranded vehicles with mechanical issues or ones involved in accidents, and he drove the troop shuttle bus in the afternoons. Now he supervises all of these TMP operations, and he’s responsible for about 20 employees.



“Through the years I worked with and supported so many great people, ranging from blue collar workers all the way up to general officers. Many of them have influenced me in a positive way, and I’m indebted to them for helping to make me who I am today,” said Korn, who met his wife at work; they have a 21-year-old son who’s currently studying in Munich.



With nearly five decades of TMP experience, Korn often finds himself serving as a sounding board and a mentor for his team and to the other TMP stations across Germany and Europe.



“I’m a big fan of networking,” he said. “I maintain contact with my peers at the other Logistics Readiness Centers and TMP locations. If there’s an issue I’ll do my best to provide assistance.”



But Korn has also had his fair share of mentors and people who’ve influenced him throughout his career.



For example, the Army sent Korn to leadership and management development training seven or eight years into the job. The training was led Ulf Posé, who is known for advising and training many very influential and prominent people, some who served at the highest levels of the German government.



“This training changed the way I handled challenges,” said Korn. “One of the biggest mistakes a supervisor can make is trying to control every aspect of the workforce. Instead, I learned to foster employee responsibility and independence. I want my employees to question my decisions and raise concerns when they feel it’s necessary.”



“Luckily for me, I have a great team who I know I can rely on and does just that. That’s the most important thing for me,” he said.



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz



