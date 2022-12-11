Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Housing town hall meeting

    Fort McCoy Housing town hall meeting

    Fort McCoy Garrison leadership team members and Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison leadership team members and Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works leaders visit with military members and their families in South Post Housing on Oct. 20, 2022, during an evening town hall meeting with housing residents at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The meeting allowed for residents to have their concerns addressed and to hear about upcoming events and news.

    Additionally, leadership was able to answer questions about when the housing area becomes privatized in the future.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

