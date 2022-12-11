Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Housing town hall meeting

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison leadership team members and Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison leadership team members and Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works leaders visit with military members and their families in South Post Housing on Oct. 20, 2022, during an evening town hall meeting with housing residents at Fort McCoy, Wis. The meeting allowed for residents to have their concerns addressed and to hear about upcoming events and news. Additionally, leadership was able to answer questions about when the housing area becomes privatized in the future. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison leadership team members and Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works leaders visit with military members and their families in South Post Housing on Oct. 20, 2022, during an evening town hall meeting with housing residents at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The meeting allowed for residents to have their concerns addressed and to hear about upcoming events and news.



Additionally, leadership was able to answer questions about when the housing area becomes privatized in the future.



