Photo Essay: October 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Troop training operations are shown Oct. 28, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During October 2022, thousands of service members trained at the installation for weekend and extended combat training as well as institutional training. Fort McCoy's motto is to be the "Total Force Training Center." (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Troop training operations are shown in October 2022 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



During October 2022, thousands of service members trained at the installation for weekend and extended combat training as well as institutional training.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



