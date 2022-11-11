USTRANSCOM Celebrates Veterans

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. (Nov. 11, 2022) – For over a century, the United States has observed Veterans Day, marking a time to remember all those who have served throughout the nation’s history.





This year, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) senior leaders participated in Veterans Day observances within the St. Louis community.





Following his appearance as grand marshal during the 39th Annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Observance, Lt. Gen. John Sullivan, USTRANSCOM deputy commander, made a request to all veterans during his keynote remarks.





“Please tell your story,” said Sullivan. “Resist the temptation to place your military service aside once you leave our uniformed ranks and keep it tucked away and hidden.”





With uniformed members comprising less than one percent of U.S. citizens and a veteran population of only about seven percent, he believes sharing stories will allow fellow Americans a window into what military service is about.





Maj. Gen. Vincent Barker, USTRANSCOM chief of staff, also participated in the festivities as the featured speaker at the Annual Veterans Day Commemoration at the Missouri Athletic Club.





“We must ensure that the service and sacrifice of our Veterans is never overlooked or forgotten,” said Barker. “Regardless of the military branch in which our Veterans have served – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard or Space Force – this day belongs to them.”





He expressed the nation’s all-volunteer force is comprised of “brave Americans who have stepped forward and served honorably in the armed forces of the United States of America.”





Using examples from recent operations, Barker noted that the U.S. military has always stood ready to answer the call.





“Last August, in a mere seventeen days, our military moved over 120,000 non-combatants from Afghanistan to places of security and prosperity, including right here in the United States,” he said.





He also highlighted the deliveries of critically needed baby formula to families throughout the U.S. during the supply chain and manufacturing crisis, as well as the ongoing deliveries of security assistance to Ukraine.





“If there is anything that our Veterans, past and present, can teach us, it is that there is no threat that we cannot meet, no challenge we cannot overcome around the world or here at home,” said Barker.





