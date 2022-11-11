Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) Two Holds Change of Command Ceremony

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Cmdr. Nicholas Quihuis relieved Cmdr. Daniel Bailey as commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) Two during a change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek- Fort Story, Nov 9.



The ceremony comprised of a presentation of award to Bailey, followed by a reading of orders, and Quihuis’s assumption of command, and concluded with remarks from both leaders in front of family, friends and the Sailors of EODMU Two.



During the ceremony, outgoing commander Bailey remarked on the EODMU Two’s accomplishments and readiness.



“In a few moments, you will hear an award citation which will recount the impact EODMU Two has made on various Fleets and Special Operations Commands,” Bailey stated. “Though it is my privilege to receive this award on behalf of the crew, it is the crew… who provided uninterrupted expeditionary impact. They are the ones standing the watch, and they are the ones operating with extreme precision.”



The change of command ceremony is a unique Naval tradition; it transfers total responsibility and authority from one individual to another.



“To the Sailors of EODMU Two, I look forward to serving you in this capacity and to support you in your pursuits of professional and personal success” said Quihuis, following the reading of orders and assumption of command of EODMU Two. “You provide our Navy and this Nation a unique capability to ensure the maneuver of the force, and together, we will be ready for that tasking.”



Prior to assuming command of EODMU Two, Quihuis served as the Navy EOD Assignments and Placements Officer in Millington, TN. He also served as the Executive Officer of EODMU Eight in Rota, Spain.



EODMU Two provides combat ready deployable Navy EOD forces capable of deploying anytime, anywhere in support of the Fleet and national interests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2022 Date Posted: 11.11.2022 19:02 Story ID: 433141 Location: VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) Two Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by LT Brittany Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.