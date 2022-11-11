Navy observes Veterans Day in Ventura County

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 211111-N-AS200-0835 VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (Nov. 11, 2021) Capt. Robert "Barr" Kimnach...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 211111-N-AS200-0835 VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (Nov. 11, 2021) Capt. Robert "Barr" Kimnach III, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), delivers a hand salute during a Veterans Day Ceremony at Ventura County Veterans Memorial Nov. 11, 2021. NBVC is home to Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, San Nicolas Island, Laguna Peak, the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers, and 80 tenants. It is the largest employer in Ventura County and actively protects California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released) see less | View Image Page

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (NNS) – Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) and additional staff officers participated in Veterans Day ceremonies in and around Ventura County, Nov. 11, 2022.



“California has more military bases and personnel than any other state,” said Kimnach, delivering the keynote remarks at Port Hueneme’s City Hall. “California has produced over 2-million veterans and pausing to reflect on their service brings into sharper focus the deeds and needs of those living alongside us.”



Separate from Memorial Day, which honors American’s who died in while in military service, Veterans Day celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution.



Another military holiday that also occurs in May, Armed Forces Day, observed on the third Saturday in May, honors those currently serving in the U.S. military.



Capt. Jason Kranz, chief staff officer, NBVC, delivered remarks from Oxnard’s historical Plaza Park.



“Our veterans from every era are the finest of citizens,” said Kranz. “They may differ by gender, race, age, national origin, or profession, but they share a common bound and love for our great nation, with a willingness to sacrifice themselves to guarantee the way of life we enjoy today, and secure that way of life for tomorrow.”



“Veterans Day is an important Oxnard tradition to honor our local service members for their bravery in defending our freedom,” said John C. Zaragoza, Mayor, Oxnard. “As someone who comes from a family with generations of members who’ve served in World War II, and more recently in Iraq and Afghanistan, we are forever grateful for their selfless service to our country. We are honored to recognize all who have served in the US Armed Forces on this holiday.”



Veterans Day traces its origins to the celebration of Armistice Day in 1918, at the end of WWI, at the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month. An act of Congress in 1954, changed the name to "Veterans Day", with President Dwight D. Eisenhower calling on all U.S. citizens to observe and remember the sacrifices of those who served their country.



The NBVC Color Guard supported an event at the Capt. Rosemary Bryant Mariner Veterans Affairs (VA) Outpatient Clinic, in Ventura, Calif., while other members attended various flag raising ceremonies, or spoke at local schools.



Eight Sailors appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Veterans Day Show in Los Angeles featuring Jonathan Majors, star of the Naval biopic war drama, Devotion.



“While it’s honor to represent the Navy on the Kelly Clarkson Show today, I want to thank my shipmates who served before me, and those who are standing the watch today; locally and forward-deployed,” said Electronics Technician 2nd Class Tyler Knotts, assigned to NBVC air operations.



NBVC is home to Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, San Nicolas Island, the Pacific Coast Seabees, the West coast Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers, and 80 tenants. It is the largest employer in Ventura County and actively protects California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental programs.