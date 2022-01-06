Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    513th ACG June Enlisted Promotions

    513th ACG June Enlisted Promotions

    The June 2022 enlisted Promotions graphic from the 513th Air Control Group at Tinker

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly 

    513th Air Control Group

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:

    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    Samantha Humphrey, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron

    STAFF SERGEANT
    Christopher Anderson, 513th Maintenance Squadron
    Ashleigh Bashor, 513th Maintenance Squadron

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
