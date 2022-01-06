513th ACG June Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Samantha Humphrey, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Christopher Anderson, 513th Maintenance Squadron
Ashleigh Bashor, 513th Maintenance Squadron
