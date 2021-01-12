513 ACG December Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT
Reginald Curry, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Cody Steinke, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Jordan Harvey, 513th Operations Support Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
Trevor Brooks, 513th Maintenance Squadron
Alexander Rodenburg, 513th Maintenance Squadron
