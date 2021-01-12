513 ACG December Enlisted Promotions

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    513th ACG December Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2021

    Story by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly 

    513th Air Control Group

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:

    SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT
    Reginald Curry, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron


    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    Cody Steinke, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron


    STAFF SERGEANT
    Jordan Harvey, 513th Operations Support Squadron


    SENIOR AIRMAN
    Trevor Brooks, 513th Maintenance Squadron
    Alexander Rodenburg, 513th Maintenance Squadron

