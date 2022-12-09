Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month-Employee Spotlight: Willis Bullard

Position: Legal Instruments Examiner – Regulatory Division.

Years with SWL: 5 years.

Hometown: Born- Ancon, Republic of Panama; Home – wherever my wife Maria is.

Education: Master of Ministry, Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, California.

Certifications: Non-Denominational Minister.

Hobbies: Music, writing, gardening, coffee and spending time with my grandchildren.

Family life: I’ve been married to my wife Maria for OVER 30 Wonderful years. We have two children – Heather who is a Pediatric Physician and Fredrick who is the Director of Midwest Operations for Amazon.



Q: What does Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you?

A: It goes beyond the month. We embrace family and enjoy all things with family and include cultural aspects of my upbringing as often as possible – especially in our food. I love telling stories about Panama and I am still trying to convince Maria we should retire down there and live on a coffee plantation. The culture, the music, and the food and coffee. None better.



Q: What is a family tradition you wish to pass down, that your parents have passed down to you?

A: As the years go by, the closeness of family is the tradition I want to work on. Family gatherings with plenty of music and food. I learned how to cook from my mom and have tried to pass it on to my kids. They learn through tasting.



Q: How long have you worked for the Little Rock District?

A: Five years.



Q: What positions have you held in the district?

A: Regulatory – Legal Instruments Examiner.



Q: What was your favorite job position and why?

A: My favorite position was as a platoon sergeant for an Intelligence Section in Fort Irwin, California. Desert Warriors! However, my most exciting assignment were my last years stationed with the Defense HUMINT Services.



Q: What are your short- and long-term professional and personal goals?

A: Professional – When I worked for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, my position was being converted to an 11-12. But family comes first so Maria and I moved here to Little Rock to help our daughter with our first grandchild. I took a year off and became “manny” to this incredible blessing.

A: Personal – My personal goals have all been met. Great wife, super kids and adorable grandchildren. I will finish writing my final spy novel in the next few years and then enjoy retirement while having fun with my podcast!



Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: Great team and SUPER great boss.



Q: What projects are you working on now and what are some of the challenges?

A: Adjusting to working from home is still the biggest challenge along with the changes in rules and regulations that are specific to the Regulatory Division.



Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?

A: Every day is my favorite project because each day is unique. I get to talk with the citizens of Arkansas and help them find the answers they need to repair their dock, stabilize their bank or draw water from a river to irrigate their farm… legally. And it is always a great feeling when I receive that “thank you” email.



Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?

A: It used to be “never take work home” but now that we work from home we have agreed to “leave the work in the office space.” When I am done working, I close the home office door to create that separation between home and work.



Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!

A: I am the author of the best-selling Super-Spy series of books, Life and Times of Biff Baxter, and a well-received devotional on the Ten Commandments titled: While Christians Sleep. But then there was that one time I sang Hotel California and Careless Whispers with a Filipino Band in a bar in Manama, Bahrain for a group of Saudis and Russians.

