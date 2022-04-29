513th ACG May Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
CHIEF MASTER SERGEANT
Courtney Powell, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
MASTER SERGEANT
Lauren Kelly, 513th Air Control Group
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Christina Graham, 513th Maintenance Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
Stephen Baker, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Zane Dartez, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Baylee Morphis, 513th Operations Support Squadron
Marvellous Oben, 513th Maintenance Squadron
