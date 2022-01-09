Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    513th ARW September Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:


    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    John Babuschak, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron


    STAFF SERGEANT
    Bobbi Kearns, 513th Maintenance Squadron
    Paul Wilmoth, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron


    SENIOR AIRMAN
    Grady Hicks, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron


    AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
    Brayden Smith, 513th Maintenance Squadron


    AIRMAN
    Jeremy Eddy, 513th Maintenance Squadron

