513th ARW September Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
John Babuschak, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Bobbi Kearns, 513th Maintenance Squadron
Paul Wilmoth, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
Grady Hicks, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
Brayden Smith, 513th Maintenance Squadron
AIRMAN
Jeremy Eddy, 513th Maintenance Squadron
