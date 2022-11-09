Spc. Nate MacDonald, a UH-60 mechanic and crew chief with one of the New Hampshire Army National Guard’s aviation units, is deemed the epitome of the ideal soldier.



The Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment (MEDEVAC) soldier, is described by his supervisors, peers, and subordinates, as someone who goes above and beyond at any opportunity.



“Spc. MacDonald is the best example of a true Guardsman,” said Sgt. 1st Class Aaron DeAngelis, an aviation team lead and a flight instructor for the NH Army National Guard.



While his mechanical aviation experience is quickly progressing, MacDonald also owns his own automotive repair business.



“His work ethic, knowledge, and willingness to learn any skill is what sets him apart” said fellow Blackhawk mechanic Sgt. Tyler Lefebvre, also of Alpha Company.



The seven-year veteran said he wants to continue growing, learning, and pursuing the things that drive him.



“Eventually, I’d like to take a leadership or instructor role,” said MacDonald. “The goal is to pass the knowledge down to newer Soldiers.”



The desire to advance doesn’t go unnoticed.



“MacDonald is constantly challenging himself,” said DeAngelis, adding he hopes he will continue to progress by attending advanced courses, such as the Air Crewmember Standardization Course.



Last year he deployed for the first time with his unit to Kosovo.



“MacDonald came to us as a Blackhawk repairman and learned his job rather quickly,” said DeAngelis. “He transitioned into becoming a Crew Chief.”



DeAngelis, who has worked alongside MacDonald for the majority of his flight training, said while he is the youngest member of the crew, he is the one giving directions amidst flights.



As part of their jobs, the NHARNG aviation units work alongside State Police and Fish and Game to conduct search and rescue missions to rescue, recover, and return citizens in times of danger and extreme duress.



“My first mission, I was obviously a little nervous,” said MacDonald. “The best thing you can do is learn from the positives and negatives.”



MacDonald, who also currently serves alongside his sister, Sgt. Kailey MacDonald of the 197th Field Artillery Brigade, said she and their father are an inspiration to him.



“It's a family business for us,” he added.



“It’s extremely rewarding knowing we can provide search and rescue to the Citizens of New Hampshire,” said MacDonald. “I take a lot of pride in that.”

