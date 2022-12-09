Spontaneous injury keeps Red Devils ready

Members assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron treated a simulated casualty during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022. Training scenarios such as the simulated casualty event, help keep the Red Devils and the Wolf Pack ready for real-world situations.

