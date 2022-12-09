USS Ronald Reagan Departs Yokosuka to Resume Patrol

YOKOSUKA, Japan – The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and its strike group departed Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Sept. 12 to continue promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



Ronald Reagan’s departure marks the end of a scheduled-maintenance availability period.



“Ronald Reagan is quickly back at sea thanks to the efforts of the ship’s Sailors and the outstanding work from maintenance teams ashore,” said Capt. Fred Goldhammer, Ronald Reagan’s commanding officer. “Our completion of scheduled maintenance insures we remain ready and agile to respond at a moment’s notice.”



While departing, hundreds of Reagan Sailors manned the rails in their service dress white uniforms as the ship made its way to sea for the second time this year.



During this routine deployment, Ronald Reagan, its strike group ships, the embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 staffs, will continue working with allies and partners, promote adherence to a rules-based international order, as well as maintain presence and flexibility.



Prior to Reagan’s return to Yokosuka, the ship conducted operations in the Philippine Sea.



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group includes the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), as well as Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Barry (DDG 52) and USS Benfold (DDG 65), assigned to DESRON 15.



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022