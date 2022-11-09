Fourth Air Force Welcomes New Commander

Brig. Gen. Derin S. Durham assumed command of Fourth Air Force, during a ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, Sept. 10.



Lt. Gen. John Healy, Commander, Air Force Reserve Command was the presiding official for the ceremony and gave Brig. Gen. Durham words of advice and encouragement as new commander of Fourth Air Force.



“You assume command of the Air Force Reserve’s largest NAF today. Know that your actions will affect everything else in the command. You will sway the way the command works based on how you act. Focus on the fundamentals and take care of the basic things always before some larger problem arises again,” Healy said.



“I expect you to continue to do the same things that got you here. Your leadership qualities of openness, transparency and patience, along with the equal application of rules will continue to serve you well as advancing our strategic priorities of readiness and transformation.”



Durham took command from Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, who is now serving as Deputy Commander of Air Force Reserve Command. Pennington was commander of Fourth Air Force from April 2020 - Aug. 2022. As the new commander Durham will have full responsibility for 34,000 Reserve Airmen across 18 wings and one Regional Support Group. Durham is the 39th commander of Fourth Air Force.



“Focus on the fundamentals. What’s fundamental to a Reservist? It’s time. The time spent here the time spent away from your employer and the time spent away from your family,” Durham said.



“Fundamentally, if you’re spending time here with me doing the mission of the Air Force and the Air Force Reserve, I want it to be value added both for you and for the nation because ultimately that’s what we’re here to do—provide readiness, strategic depth with operational capability for the nation. I will make informed resourceful decisions and I will balance risk across wings and mission areas,” he continued.



In his closing remarks he made a promise to Lt. Gen. Healy and Fourth Air Force.



“I will deliver critical resources at the time and speed of need. I will ensure Fourth Air Force wings produce detailed annual wing training, manning and financial plans. And I and my staff will validate the readiness of all of our subordinate units.”



Also in attendance was Brig. Gen. Durham's wife of 32 years Jennifer of whom he credited for his success.



"The reason I've been blessed is because of Jennifer, 32 years she's hung in there, and it's been great," he said.



Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White, Command Chief, Air Force Reserve Command was also in attendance along with local civic leaders, Fourth Air Force staff members and March ARB Airmen and personnel.



Fourth Air Force is the largest numbered Air Force in the Air Force Reserve Command and directs the activities and training of more than 34,000 Airmen across 18 wings and one regional support group. Fourth Air Force provides strategic airlift, air refueling, airdrop, aeromedical, and humanitarian assistance around the world.

