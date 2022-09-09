Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy

    Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Exercise operations are shown Aug. 17, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 2022 Global...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Exercise operations are shown Aug. 17, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 2022 Global Medic Exercise.

    The exercise took place in August 2022 at numerous locations at Fort McCoy.

    Conducted by the Medical Readiness and Training Command, Global Medic is an annual joint training exercise that provides opportunities for medical personnel to practice critical life-saving techniques in a controlled environment.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 23:11
    Story ID: 428976
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    medical training
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Global Medic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT