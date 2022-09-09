Photo Essay: Operations for 2022 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Exercise operations are shown Aug. 17, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 2022 Global...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Exercise operations are shown Aug. 17, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 2022 Global Medic Exercise. The exercise took place in August 2022 at numerous locations at Fort McCoy. Conducted by the Medical Readiness and Training Command, Global Medic is an annual joint training exercise that provides opportunities for medical personnel to practice critical life-saving techniques in a controlled environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Exercise operations are shown Aug. 17, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 2022 Global Medic Exercise.



The exercise took place in August 2022 at numerous locations at Fort McCoy.



Conducted by the Medical Readiness and Training Command, Global Medic is an annual joint training exercise that provides opportunities for medical personnel to practice critical life-saving techniques in a controlled environment.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



