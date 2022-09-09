Norfolk Naval Shipyard Reflects During Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony

Sept. 11, 2001. American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 were hijacked by terrorists and crashed into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York City. The hijackings continued with American Airlines Flight 77, which crashed into the Pentagon. United Airlines Flight 93 was also taken over by terrorists; however, the patriots onboard engaged and brought the plane down in Shanksville, Pa. before it could reach its destination. With each evolving development, the attack was broadcast to millions around the world as onlookers watched in horror. In a single day, 2,996 lives were lost and more than 6,000 were injured, becoming the single deadliest terrorist attack in human history.



Twenty-one years have passed since the terrorist attack on American soil that rocked our Nation to the core. In the midst of the panic and fear, our Nation responded with armed forces, law enforcement, and emergency response personnel making their stand where needed to protect the American people. Many were lost in the efforts, while others lost family members and friends. Yet onward they continued to serve and protect – and their sacrifices on this day and every day are a testament to their strength and endurance to do what’s right.



Sept. 11, designated as Patriot Day, stands to honor the memory of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks. At Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), the workforce came together for the annual Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony and Fall-In for Colors Sept. 9 hosted by the Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) and Chiefs Mess, to commemorate the fallen and honor the Nation as it continues to persevere after such tragedy. Static displays were set up from the District 2 Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services and City of Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services. In addition, bagpiper Lt. Col. (Ret.) Thomas Metz played a rendition of Amazing Grace as the workforce took a moment to honor those who were lost during the attack.



“The September 11th attack is one of the most defining events in our national history, a day of unspeakable tragedy and horror that has led to a journey of healing and resolve that continues more than 20 years later. The attack also had great effects on our Navy that continue to reverberate to this day,” Shipyard Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson. “If you’re old enough to remember that fateful Tuesday morning, chances are you recall exactly where you were, who you were with, and what you were doing at the time you learned of the attack. Following the initial shock, sadness and outrage, you may remember a feeling of resolve as an individual and sense of unity with our fellow Americans. There was a feeling of, “not on my watch.” You punch us, and we’re going to come back swinging. If there’s one feeling from September 11th I ask each of you to hold onto, it’s that sense of resolve and unity. Because we are ONE TEAM with ONE MISSION, repairing, modernizing and inactivating our Navy’s warships and training platforms. We must deliver those warships on time, every time, everywhere to protect America. Together, we can continue to say ‘not on my watch.’”



The keynote speaker for the event had firsthand insight into NNSY’s critical role in supporting the mission to the fleet following the Sept. 11 attacks. Rear Admiral (Ret.) Mark A. Hugel was the 100th Shipyard Commander of America’s Shipyard, serving from 2000 to 2003. While at the helm, he saw this attack on America and led the shipyard in its service for the Nation. He shared his experience during that fateful day and NNSY’s efforts in the War on Terror – reminding the workforce how important their efforts are to our Navy’s mission.



“I was in England at the time of the attack with multiple naval leaders to discuss how we could improve maintenance on our ships and providing the best support to our fleet when we first heard the news that a plane had hit one of the towers. And as news progressed, we began to make preparations on how we would get home,” said Hugel. “We flew home the next day on an Air Force tanker jet. It was eerie to be in the air all by ourselves. And as we flew over New York City, we could see directly overhead what was now Ground Zero, smoke still bellowing up from the site. After we landed, we passed the Pentagon – seeing the second of three sites of this terrorist attack. And when I was back at my post at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, I could already see all of us coming together as a team, everyone in action to do their part and security measures ready to go.”



He continued, “On Sept. 12, we all swore as a Nation we would never forget. Time has marched on and since the attack, we’ve supported our shipmates and fought in two long wars. It’s important for us as defenders of the peace to remember what happened and remind those around us what happened as well. And as you continue your work here at America’s Shipyard, remember that what you do here is important. Your world class performance allows our Sailors to defend our seas. Keep striving to do better each and every day and know that what you do matters a great deal to our Nation.”

