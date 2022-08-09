Volunteers contribute greatly to the success of Hill AFB’s rock festival

Photo By Todd Cromar | (Left to right) Senior Airman Matthew Porter, 388th Maintenance Squadron, and James...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | (Left to right) Senior Airman Matthew Porter, 388th Maintenance Squadron, and James Green, Air Force Entertainment Service, take a stage section from Senior Airman Bruce Schenker, 388th MXS, Jason Espiritu, 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron, while setting up the rock festival concert stage Aug. 26, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The annual concert is held to boost morale and resiliency for the military and civilian workforce and their families, and was coordinated by the 75th Force Support Squadron through the Air Force Entertainment Service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Volunteer military and civilian Airmen from across the base answered the 75th Support Squadron’s call last month by providing support and assistance at this year’s rock festival concert here.



The Aug. 27 music concert featuring Skillet, Hoobastank and We the Kings was coordinated by the 75th Support Squadron through the Air Force Entertainment Service with the purpose of building camaraderie, and boosting morale and resiliency for the military and civilian workforce and their families.



“It takes an enormous amount of work and coordination to give guests a safe and fun experience while attending an event of this size,” said Eli Whitman, community service director for the 75th FSS.



He said it takes more than six months of planning with AFES, sponsors, vendors, and many different organizations on base to pull off a successful concert.



While the concert bands were selected and contracted through AFES, which also provided the stage, sound system, lighting, and digital displays, the local venue preparation and event execution was accomplished by the host installation.



“These events are essentially run by six AFES personnel and the rest is augmented by 75th Force Support Squadron, volunteers, sponsors, and vendors,” said Whitman.



For this event, more than 75 Hill AFB military and civilian volunteers helped support stage assembly and décor, safety, traffic, parking, the beer garden, logistics coordination, the child play zone area, and performer transportation.



Whitman cited significant coordination with the 75th Civil Engineer Group for power and equipment, the 75th Logistic Readiness Squadron for heavy equipment to set up and teardown the stage, and the 75th Security Forces Squadron for traffic and parking management, and overall event security.



Johanne Bercher, commercial sponsorship and advertising marketing director for 75th FSS, said thanks to funding from local sponsors, they were able to provide additional decorations and guest prizes, as well as beverages and food for volunteers and workers at this year’s event.



They also gave away three guitars signed by the artists and set aside 150 spots for families to meet the bands.



“Hosting three rock bands and providing a venue for 4,600 guests to safely enjoy an evening of live entertainment is no small task,” said Whitman.



“This year’s event was a success, due in large part to hard work and cooperation of many throughout the base,” he continued. “I am thankful for the willingness and support we received from our volunteers, units and organizations, sponsors, and vendors, especially following the recent large volunteer commitment provided during this year’s Hill air show.”