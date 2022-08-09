Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Operations for Patriot Warrior Exercise 2022 at Fort McCoy, Part I

    Operations for Patriot Warrior Exercise 2022 at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Exercise operations are shown Aug. 11, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the Air Force operations in the 2022 Patriot Warrior Exercise.

    The exercise took place in August 2022 at Fort McCoy at mainly the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on South Post at the installation. Hundreds of Airmen participated in the exercise, including Airmen with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 433rd Airlift Wing, 934th Airlift Wing, 349th Air Mobility Wing, and 514th Air Mobility Wing.

    Patriot Warrior is Air Force Reserve Command’s premier exercise providing Airmen an opportunity to train with joint and international partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

