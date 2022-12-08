Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss Made History at the 2022 Civilian Marksmanship Program Match

    Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss Made History at the 2022 Civilian Marksmanship Program Match

    U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, a member of the Army National

    OH, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Story by 1st Lt. Janice Rintz 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    CAMP PERRY, Ohio - Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, a member of the Army National Guard made history at the 2022 Civilian Marksmanship Program rifle match at Camp Perry, Ohio. She is named the first woman ever to win the National President’s Rifle Match since the introduction of the event in 1894. She shot 391-12X (ST-99-1, P-RF-99-4X, P-SF-99-4X, Final-94-3X).

    Staff Sgt. Elsenboss earned her first most coveted marksmanship award, the President’s 100 Tab when she was 16 years old, but this year is the first time she won the overall match and made history.

    Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) holds the National Matches which includes the President’s Rifle Match annually at Camp Perry, Ohio. President’s Rifle Match is one of the biggest and revered marksmanship events in the United States. The top 100 shooters are named the honorable President’s Hundred. All competitors of the President’s Rifle Match fire 10 shots standing, 10 shots rapid prone, and 10 shots prone slow fire to determine who makes the President’s 100 list. The overall winner of the match is determined after the top 20 competitors advance to a final where they fire a 10-shot shootoff at 600 yards.

    “Coming into the shootoff with a three-point lead felt like enough of a buffer,” Staff Sgt. Elsenboss said after the 10-shot shoofoff at 600 yards finals.

    This is not the first time that Staff Sgt. Elsenboss made history. In 2006 at the National Matches, her and her Connecticut Palmer teammate, Julie Coggshall became the first all-female winner of the Whistler Boy Junior Highpower Rifle Trophy.

    Other outstanding accomplishments:
    Staff Sgt. Elsenboss started shooting as early as eight years old with her father shooting shotgun. She then started her marksmanship career at the age of 13. In 2009, she joined the U.S. Army and is now a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

    2021 CMP Nationals:
    Record setting score for the Pershing Trophy (high overall shooter in the National Trophy Team match)

    2021 NRA Nationals:
    National Rifle Champion (Mumba Trophy) and Service Rifle Champion (Dupont Trophy)
    High National Guard Shooter
    Member of the winning RNDC team

    2022 NRA Nationals:
    National Service Rifle Champion (Dupont Trophy) and third place overall
    High National Guard Shooter

    Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss Made History at the 2022 Civilian Marksmanship Program Match

