Task Force Red Dragon conducts live-fire exercise with French Forces in Djibouti

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) commanding general, speaks with French leadership after a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise (CALFEX) with U.S. Army and French Forces in Djibouti service members near Arta, Djibouti, Aug. 22, 2022. The exercise focused on integration with partner forces, utilizing reconnaissance and surveillance, actions on the objective, sustainment, and medical support with the goal of improving U.S. and French interoperability. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Destani Matheny)

Task Force Red Dragon, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), conducted a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise (CALFEX) with French Forces in Djibouti near Arta, Djibouti, Aug. 22, 2022.





The training consisted of an air assault with French Aérospatiale SA 330 Puma helicopters and U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys tiltrotor aircraft. The exercise focused on integration with partner forces, utilizing reconnaissance and surveillance, actions on the objective, sustainment, and medical support with the goal of improving U.S. and French interoperability.



“The goal of this exercise was to improve our ability to conduct tactical operations alongside our joint and French partners,” said U.S. Army Col. Jim Tierney, Task Force Red Dragon commander. “We did this by conducting a scenario-driven operation where U.S. and French forces conducted an air assault into a contested environment, suppressed an enemy force holding terrain in a friendly country and then maneuvered against that force.”



That scenario, named Operation Sunrise Strike, validated the task force's ability to operate in a joint and combined environment with its French partners.



“I was thrilled to see how well our two nation’s forces integrated during the planning and execution of the Combined Joint CALFEX,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Doug Wolfe, Task Force Red Dragon senior enlisted leader. “This event built on relationships developed throughout our time on the continent and showcased our ability to continue to build readiness while integrating with other services and foreign partners to support multiple lines of effort.”



In Africa, CJTF-HOA remains committed to the mission and our East African partners. Close cooperation with our partners remains critically important to the stability, security and prosperity of the region.