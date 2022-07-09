Women, Peace and Security: NCNG sponsors the African Military Law Forum

Photo By Maj. Briana McFarland | Botswana Defence Force Deputy Commander Maj. Gen., Mpho Mophuting, and the North...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Briana McFarland | Botswana Defence Force Deputy Commander Maj. Gen., Mpho Mophuting, and the North Carolina National Guard Assistant Adjutant General of Sustainment, Brig. Gen. Cristina Moore, attend the official opening of the 6th iteration of the African Military Law Forum at the Grand Palm Convention Center in Gaborone, Botswana, Aug. 6-10. The forum was co-sponsored by the North Carolina National Guard and U.S. Africa Command and brought together African military legal professionals from 37 African countries to discuss the legal dynamics in preparing their military forces and executing military operations. see less | View Image Page

Gaborone, BOTSWANA – The North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) sponsored the 6th iteration of the African Military Law Forum (AMLF) with the Botswana Defence Force at the Grand Palm Convention Center, here, Aug. 6-10.



The forum was co-sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and brought together African military legal professionals from 37 African countries to discuss the legal dynamics in preparing their military forces and executing military operations.



This event was significant because it included the launch of the Women’s African Military Professional Legal Network (WAMPLN). The purpose of the WAMPLN is to further integrate women legal advisors into every facet of the military where they can provide a unique perspective and impact as it relates to the law. To do this, Shannon Meehan, an expert in gender considerations in armed conflict, discussed integrating the concept of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Women, Peace and Security (WPS) strategic framework during the first plenary session. The WPS framework underscores the DoD’s role as a global model for diversity and inclusivity while working with partner nations to support women’s meaningful participation within defense and security sectors.



According to the Interim Deputy U.S. Ambassador to Botswana, Kundai Mashingaidze, U.S. policy has recognized that when women are fully involved and consulted in efforts to build peace and security, there is a positive correlation with reducing armed conflict, sustaining peace agreements, developing democratic systems of governance, and ensuring long-term security and recovery of communities and nations.



“Despite evidence that when women directly participate in negotiations, a peace accord is 35% more likely to last more than 15 years, women are still consistently absent from places where decisions are being made,” said Mashingaidze. “Incorporating a WPS strategy requires a whole of government approach. It cannot be the singular domain of the military, or the diplomats, or the politicians. We all need to work together to achieve this.”



NCNG Assistant Adjutant General of Sustainment, Brig. Gen. Cristina Moore – the state’s first Hispanic female general – believes these conversations are the first step to gender integration of African militaries. As more African countries empower women to join their ranks, the ideology of the monolithic women is slowly beginning to change. Moore spoke of her own personal and professional experiences during the forum and challenged the male-dominated audience to look beyond societal norms.



“We’ve talked about it, and you’ve asked how women can be employees, mothers, military professionals, business owners, or wives at the same time,” said Moore. “And I will tell you, this is how you do it. I’m all of these things and in a dual-military home. I don’t say this to boast, I say this to show you that it can be done and done successfully. I encourage all of your countries to take these steps and you’ll find that you will have a stronger force because of it.”



Moore along with Col. (retired) Rick Fay, NCNG chief legal advisor, participated in the AMLF as panelists to discuss the interplay between commanders and their legal advisors and effective ways to enhance their relationship and ensure mission accomplishment. Moore emphasized the importance of commanders understanding the legal limitations of what they can and cannot do and building a trusted relationship with their legal advisors.



“The legal advisor’s role is to identify the rules of law for you to make your decision, but as the commander, it’s solely your decision,” said Moore. “Whether in peacetime or combat operations, this relationship does not work if you start the relationship in a time of crisis. As a commander, your time with your legal advisor shouldn’t be only when it’s needed, it should be on a regular and consistent basis – a top priority.”



At the conclusion of the event, the general body voted for the next executive leadership council of the AMLF – electing five women and three men – many of which are Botswanan.



“I am honored I was chosen to be a part of the AMLF and witness the leadership of our Botswanan partners, as well as the representatives from the other countries,” said Moore. “The minority, alone, cannot advocate for gender integration and equality, it takes the acknowledgement and support of the majority to begin true change, which was mentioned in the AMLF and seen in the election results. The election of the majority female leadership council by their male counterparts paves the way for women in all African nations.”



The NCNG has a bilateral partnership with the country of Botswana, part of the NCNG State Partnership Program, which consists of military-to-military and civilian-to-civilian engagements – allowing the NCNG to be a mechanism for building capacity and capabilities in Botswana.



The U.S. National Guard’s State Partnership Program began in 1993 with partnerships between the National Guard of designated states and newly independent Eastern European countries. Currently, there are currently 13 state partnerships between the United States and African Nations: North Carolina and Botswana; California and Nigeria; New York and South Africa; Michigan and Liberia; Utah and Morocco; Vermont and Senegal; Wyoming and Tunisia; Kentucky and Djibouti; Massachusetts and Kenya; and Indiana and Niger. The North Dakota Guard is partnered with three countries: Ghana, Togo, and Benin.