Stick and Stay on Mission

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved an auto-injector for a single 10mg dose of naloxone that provides the Joint Force with an emergency medical countermeasure to protect against synthetic opioid intoxication. Previous treatment options were in 0.2mg, 0.4mg, and 2.0mg doses. This 10mg naloxone dose is both a pre-exposure protection and post-exposure treatment for highly potent synthetic opioids such as fentanyl that can be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for the Chemical and Biological Defense Program invested in research by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (USA DEVCOM CBC) and U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense (USAMRICD). The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense used this research to support the Kaléo pharmaceutical company in developing this quick and easy way to administer the treatment for synthetic opioid intoxication.
This research also provided an understanding of the toxic threat posed by synthetic opioids to researchers, developers, customers, and stakeholders, who:
