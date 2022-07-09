Stick and Stay on Mission

Courtesy Photo | Military personnel and chemical incident responders use naloxone hydrochloride...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military personnel and chemical incident responders use naloxone hydrochloride injections when they suspect high-potency opioids are being used as a chemical weapon. (Kaléo photo) Lethal doses of fentanyl and carfentanil relative to a lethal dose of heroin. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved an auto-injector for a single 10mg dose of naloxone that provides the Joint Force with an emergency medical countermeasure to protect against synthetic opioid intoxication. Previous treatment options were in 0.2mg, 0.4mg, and 2.0mg doses. This 10mg naloxone dose is both a pre-exposure protection and post-exposure treatment for highly potent synthetic opioids such as fentanyl that can be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.



The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for the Chemical and Biological Defense Program invested in research by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (USA DEVCOM CBC) and U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense (USAMRICD). The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense used this research to support the Kaléo pharmaceutical company in developing this quick and easy way to administer the treatment for synthetic opioid intoxication.



This research also provided an understanding of the toxic threat posed by synthetic opioids to researchers, developers, customers, and stakeholders, who:



Determined the duration of exposure risk in indoor and outdoor environments



Assessed the consequences of a variety of dispersion methods



Identified the signs and symptoms of incapacitating and lethal doses

DTRA JSTO’s Chemical Medical Countermeasures Team at USAMRICD managed further research that explored the effectiveness of commercially available opioid medical countermeasures, including naloxone and naltrexone, to prevent respiratory collapse or death, and determined doses that would allow the Joint Force to maintain operational and cognitive capability.Having both the Kaléo 10mg auto-injector and the naloxone multi-dose vial currently in development should enable medical planners and combat medics to decrease logistical burden and increase treatment flexibility, which illustrates DRTA JSTO’s capabilities to develop technologies to better protect the Joint Force, nation, and our allies.POC: Alison Myska, Ph.D., alison.e.myska.civ@mail.mil