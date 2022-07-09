Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stick and Stay on Mission

    Stick and Stay on Mission

    Courtesy Photo | Military personnel and chemical incident responders use naloxone hydrochloride...... read more read more

    FT. BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved an auto-injector for a single 10mg dose of naloxone that provides the Joint Force with an emergency medical countermeasure to protect against synthetic opioid intoxication. Previous treatment options were in 0.2mg, 0.4mg, and 2.0mg doses. This 10mg naloxone dose is both a pre-exposure protection and post-exposure treatment for highly potent synthetic opioids such as fentanyl that can be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for the Chemical and Biological Defense Program invested in research by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (USA DEVCOM CBC) and U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense (USAMRICD). The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense used this research to support the Kaléo pharmaceutical company in developing this quick and easy way to administer the treatment for synthetic opioid intoxication.

    This research also provided an understanding of the toxic threat posed by synthetic opioids to researchers, developers, customers, and stakeholders, who:


    • Determined the duration of exposure risk in indoor and outdoor environments

    • Assessed the consequences of a variety of dispersion methods

    • Identified the signs and symptoms of incapacitating and lethal doses


    DTRA JSTO’s Chemical Medical Countermeasures Team at USAMRICD managed further research that explored the effectiveness of commercially available opioid medical countermeasures, including naloxone and naltrexone, to prevent respiratory collapse or death, and determined doses that would allow the Joint Force to maintain operational and cognitive capability.

    Having both the Kaléo 10mg auto-injector and the naloxone multi-dose vial currently in development should enable medical planners and combat medics to decrease logistical burden and increase treatment flexibility, which illustrates DRTA JSTO’s capabilities to develop technologies to better protect the Joint Force, nation, and our allies.

    POC: Alison Myska, Ph.D., alison.e.myska.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 17:40
    Story ID: 428769
    Location: FT. BELVOIR, VA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stick and Stay on Mission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Stick and Stay on Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fentanyl
    DTRA JSTO
    naloxone
    auto-injector
    USA DEVCOM CBC
    synthetic opioids

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT