TwNUWC Division Newport engineers win 2021 Office of Naval Research awards

NEWPORT, R.I. – Two Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport engineers in the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department recently won 2021 Office of Naval Research (ONR) awards. Daniel J. Orciari, a mechanical engineer, has won the ONR Prize for Affordability and Dr. Harold C. Robinson, has won the ONR Bisson Prize for naval technology achievement.



With more than 32 years of experience at Division Newport as a mechanical engineer, Orciari, a resident of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, won the prestigious annual Prize for Affordability award, which recognizes an innovative and exemplary Department of the Navy (DON) scientist, engineer or science and technology (S&T) program manager who has demonstrated cost savings through S&T projects of the highest technical quality that are directly relevant to naval warfighting needs.



Orciari was honored for leading a team of engineers in developing a novel method of installing the Light Weight Low Cost Conformal Array (LWLCCA) hardware onto the sail of Virginia-class, Columbia-class and SSBN/SSGN-class submarines. The method, which involves imbedding mounting features into a urethane material and then bonding that to the hull, “significantly reduces installation cost, saving the Navy time and money during initial installation of the LWLCCA system and life cycle support,” the award states. “This method ultimately provides Sailors with improved situational awareness through exceptional 360-degree sonar coverage.”



Robinson, a resident of Colchester, Connecticut, is a winner of the Bisson Prize, which is presented to an individual to recognize and reward notable successes in technology achievement of which the impact is considered so outstanding as to be widely recognized in the DON and the technical community nationally.



With more than 30 years of research and development expertise at Division Newport as an electronics engineer and physicist, Robinson has “built a reputation as a leading expert in single crystal transduction within the U.S. Navy and international defense communities,” the award states.



“Serving as the S&T transduction materials technical program manager, he developed a compact, broadband transducer that enables unmanned vehicles to participate in exercises with fleet assets on naval ranges. This transducer will replace multiple legacy pinger transducers with a single unit with no change in the associated power electronics. This technology is expected to be a game changer as the Navy expands its dominance with small unmanned systems.”



Both ONR awards will be presented during a future ceremony.



