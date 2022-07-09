MSC Hosts Women’s Equality Day Celebration

NORFOLK, Va (September 7, 2022)–Service members and civil service employees attached to Military Sealift Command gathered at Naval Station Norfolk’s Vista Point to commemorate Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 24.



This year’s theme of “Follow Your Yellow Brick Road,” highlighted the efforts of women such as WWII and Korean War correspondent Marguerite Higgins, cofounder of the National Farmworkers Association Dolores Huerta, Grand President of the Alaska Native Sisterhood, Elizabeth Peratrovich, one of the first female pitchers in professional baseball, Jackie Mitchell, first woman astronaut of Indian descent to enter space, Kalpana Chawla, first Black woman to achieve general officer rank, Sherian Cadoria, and American mathematician whose contributions were incorporated into the Global Positioning System (GPS).



“All of these women have left a mark on someone’s life,” said keynote speaker Vivian Oden, vice president for equity and inclusion at the Hampton Roads Community Foundation (HCRF). “I encourage you to leave your own mark, regardless of your gender,”

“What yellow brick road are you following?” Oden continued. “How do you address discriminatory policies that support sexism or racial inequities in your own organization? What change do you want to bring?”



Oden is a leader for racial equity work. She has contributed to her local community by creating Hampton Roads’ first celebration of Black Philanthropy Month in 2018 that continues as an annual regional event. Oden also founded Visionaries of Change, a giving circle with other Black business and civic leaders who develop solutions for Black communities experiencing economic distress.



“As Maya Angelou said, ‘If you want to live, leave a legacy.’ Leave a mark on the world that can’t be erased. If you want to move mountains tomorrow, you must start by moving stones today,” said Oden. “I encourage you to fight for women’s equality whether you are a woman or an ally. It takes a collective group to bring about change. Go out, and be great. Follow your yellow brick road.”



Women’s Equality Day is a tribute to the enduring effort of gender equality, beginning with the inception of suffrage movement in 1848. In 1973, Congress designated Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day to commemorate the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote in the United States.

