Musical group Wester plays free concert for Fort McCoy community

Entertainers with the group Wester performed a free concert Sept. 3 for the Fort McCoy community at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy.



The concert was a continuing celebration of the 50th birthday of the Pine View Recreation Area. It was also a highlight event at Fort McCoy for Labor Day Weekend as Pine View Campground was full of campers once again, and the concert gave the campground’s many guests a place to enjoy some of Nashville’s newest country sounds with Wester.



Pearl Clarkin took the lead singing duties for the concert for Wester as her brother was unable to participate due to illness.



“She put on a great performance,” said Liz Faber, marketing director with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) — the organization on post that coordinated the event.



According to newmusicweekly.com, “Wester is a new brother and sister country music duo comprised of Pearl Clarkin and Rafe Wester. Born and raised on the Redneck Riviera on Pensacola Beach, Florida, they pack a fun, fresh and explosive punch for the young country music audience. Pearl brings the glitter, Rafe brings the grit, and together they bring the party wherever they go. With 40 shows performed around the country and 40 new songs written in a year, they released their debut single ‘Redneck Roller Coaster’ on Aug. 13, 2021.”



DFMWR’s Business and Recreation Division Chief Scott Abell said it was great that Wester performed the free concert for the Fort McCoy community and the public.



“We were really excited to have them here from Nashville,” Abell said. “This sort of begins a tradition of a concert environment we want to have at Whitetail in the future.”



DFMWR had staff members on site to offer support for the entertainers and offer refreshments for sale to event-goers.



Whitetail Ridge is within walking distance or short driving distance of Pine View Campground and offers plenty of open space for outdoor concerts and has facilities for other activities with the chalet available, Abell said. “More concerts may be planned,” he said.



