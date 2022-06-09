Deputy commander reflects on joint base experience, Marine Corps career

Courtesy Photo | Deputy joint base commander, Lt. Col. Mark Paolicelli, smiles for a photo with his...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Deputy joint base commander, Lt. Col. Mark Paolicelli, smiles for a photo with his family during a performance of the Twilight Tattoo during summer 2022 at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, Va. -- When Lt. Col. Mark Paolicelli turns over his duties at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall to Lt. Col John Dexter this month, he will do so as the longest-serving deputy commander for the base, having been on the leadership team for more than four years.



As just the sixth deputy since the joint base was established, Paolicelli has helped guide the installation through several crises that made his time at JBM-HH not only challenging but rewarding.



From addressing issues at the Cody Child Development Center in summer 2018, supporting state funerals and ceremonies, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, to coordinating installation construction projects, the JBM-HH staff has passed each test with flying colors, Paolicelli said.



“I think that’s one of the accomplishments I’m most proud of,” Paolicelli said. “Regardless of what challenges this team faces, everybody comes together, rolls up their sleeves, gets to work and figures out how to solve it. Being a part of that has been an honor.”



Reflecting on his 29-year Marine Corps career, which will officially end Dec. 1, Paolicelli shared stories on how he became a Marine, the people who influenced his leadership style and his thoughts on his time at JBM-HH.



Q: As you look back on the past four years, what were your expectations originally, and what are your feelings now?



A: I didn’t know much about the job coming in in 2018, but it has been beyond my wildest dreams and expectations. We are the only Army-Marine joint base in the Department of Defense, and to be the number two in charge here is a privilege. I am not only representing JBM-HH but also my service. And I’m okay being the only Marine surrounded by a bunch of Soldiers. Some of the best leaders I’ve served with have been in this command – Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples, who was an incredible boss, and now Col. David Bowling. The leadership and guidance they provided has kept a steady state for this base through some challenging times.

This has become a special place for me. My daughter has been at the Cody Child Development Center since she was infant, and the staff there have helped raise her. My wife is a Solider in the Army Reserve as a dietician and supports The Andrew Rader U.S. Army Health Clinic on her reserve duty. My family is very invested in this place; it’s not just a bunch of buildings behind a fence line. This is a home for us.



Q: What were some of the biggest challenges you faced in your time at JBM-HH?



A: Obviously COVID-19 was a challenge for everybody. We couldn’t shut the base down; we had to stay open and provide services in a pandemic and virtual environment. We were able to come together and figure out how to do that in safe manner. I am very proud that we kept our CDC open through the pandemic to assist mission-critical personnel, keeping the staff and kids safe.



The other challenge I am most proud of is how we dealt with a Arlington Public Schools zoning proposal that was going to move our military children to a different elementary school. After gathering data, I was able to successfully lobby the school board and superintendent to get our kids grandfathered into Long Branch Elementary School, where they were already zoned. Then we aligned with the new school once it was open. We made sure our families were taken care of, that they didn't have any additional stressors. Military kids go through enough turmoil and change, and this one was avoidable. Since then, we have developed a strong relationship with APS, meeting with the superintendent once a quarter.



Q: Was a military career always in your plans while growing up?



A: If it wasn’t for the Army, I wouldn’t be here. My father enlisted in the Army at age 18 in 1969, volunteering to be an infantryman because he wanted to go to Vietnam. But the Army made him a cook and sent him to Korea where he met my mom and they got married. At a young age, I saw my father’s Class A uniform hanging in a closet and thought it was the coolest thing. Growing up, I knew I wanted to be in the military and an officer.



I am the product of perseverance. At the end of my freshman year at Norwich University in Vermont, my grades weren’t great. I went with my father to the local recruiting offices, where a U.S. Marine Corps recruiter told me about a program that would keep me in school and allow me to train in the summers. If my grades went up and I proved myself in training, then I could apply for Officer Candidate School. I did that, taking a semester off from college and going to Marine boot camp in 1993. When I went back to school, my grades got better, and I was drilling every month in the reserves. I got accepted to OCS when I graduated.



Q: What have been some highlights of your Marine Corps career?



A: I started as an artillery officer, which was great because it opened several different opportunities throughout my career. I had seven deployments – four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and three noncombat tours. One highlight was a humanitarian mission to the Philippines, where my unit was called in to help with a massive mudslide that destroyed an entire village. We worked closely with the Philippine Army, doing everything we could to rescue survivors.



The combat tours are what we train for and are on a different level. Nothing can compare to taking a group of Marines into harm’s way, doing your job and bringing them all home. But all the other jobs I’ve had in the Corps are jobs where I’ve been able to help people, which have been the most fulfilling. My job here definitely tops that list.



Q: Besides Col. Bowling and Brig. Gen. Peeples, are there other leaders who had an impact on you?



A: Two of my Marine Corps bosses stand out. They were my commanders when I was an artillery captain. Lt. Col. Mike Frazier put a lot of trust in his captains. He gave us clear guidance and was receptive to our questions, but he also had very high standards. He emphasized taking care of our Marines. He wrote a personal letter to the parents of all his Marines while we were in Iraq to explain the mission, thank them and say it is an honor serving with your son. My father had the letter framed and kept it in his office until he passed away. When I became a major and deployed to Afghanistan, I did the same thing. It’s about taking those extra steps for the people you work with or who are subordinates to let them know you care.



The other is Lt. Col. Mike Grice, who was an incredible, trusting boss. He cared very much about his troops. Even now I’ll get text messages from him checking in to see how I am doing, how my family is doing. Both took the extra steps to look after their folks. If you have a boss who cares about you, you are going to make the extra effort because you want to - not because you have to. This has inspired me to be a caring leader, lead by example, provide good guidance and lead with empathy.



Q: As you make the transition to civilian life, what have you learned about that journey?



A: I knew a year ago that I was going to retire and that I could be a test subject for the Transition Assistance Program’s services. There are so many programs and support services available for our transitioning service members, and I urge people to research and ask questions. You don’t have to go through it alone. And I would tell leaders out there to let your people take advantage of programs like SkillBridge. You owe it to that service member to set them up for success in the next phase of their life.



I was lucky to participate in the SkillBridge program. I worked for the City of Alexandria, shadowing the city manager, because running a city is similar to running a base. I am grateful that Col. Bowling was willing to give his deputy up for two months. That speaks volumes about his leadership.



Q: What’s next for you and your family?



A: The short answer is I’m not sure, but I do know I will continue to serve in some capacity, whether at the federal or local government level.



Q: Do you have any final words for your JBM-HH team?



A: We are a small base, but we are mighty with who we support. We are a joint base, and I hope we continue to strengthen that relationship. It doesn’t matter what uniform you wear or if you are a civilian; we all serve. We are one team, one family with a common purpose. If you are a part of this base, you are part of something special.