SGM Trawick assumes duties at Army depot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) hosted an assumption of responsibility ceremony Aug. 24 to welcome its new sergeant major.



Sergeant Major Jon Trawick, a California native, assumed responsibility of the depot, a helicopter and component repair and remanufacture facility for U.S. Army, during a formal ceremony.



Soldiers, family, friends, and members of the local community gathered in an aviation hangar with a large U.S. flag as the backdrop flanked by Black Hawk helicopters. The ceremony highlight was the passing of the depot flag or colors from the depot commander to the incoming sergeant major. With the passing of the colors, the organizations legacy is passed as building blocks for future performance and achievement.



Colonel Kyle Hogan, CCAD commander, welcomed him to South Texas, noting the ceremony as a renewal of the leadership team at the depot.



“Sergeant Major Trawick will rapidly become an integral member of this incredible lineup, adding to the depot’s unique history, joining our band of 3000 professionals in its 61st year of existence,” said Colonel Hogan.



Sergeant Major Trawick thanked Command Sergeant Major Bradford Smith from the Army Aviation and Missile Command, CCAD leadership and those in attendance while acknowledging those who are serving around the globe. He stressed how they benefit from the depot’s capabilities to ensure readiness to support Army requirements. He also recognized the workforce as the #1 priority and vowed to be an advocate doing what he can to facilitate a diverse and effective workforce going into the future.



“The thing that stands out is commitment and the way in which everyone defers to the output of the depot. The appreciation everyone articulated to me about the depot from so many different perspectives is both impressive and inspiring,” said Sergeant Major Trawick.



Ceremonies such as the assumption of responsibility are a military tradition that embrace and recognize the high standards bestowed upon the recipients. The sergeant major is the senior enlisted Soldier and principal advisor to the commander.



“I’m confident that Sergeant Major Trawick’s leadership will improve the lives of our Soldiers and the workforce of the Corpus Christi Army Depot, and he will ensure that the high standards we have set are maintained to keep the Army flying,” said Colonel Hogan.



The ceremony concluded with the singing of the Army Song.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 10:30 Story ID: 428663 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI , TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SGM Trawick assumes duties at Army depot, by Della Adame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.