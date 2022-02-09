Vice Chief of Naval Operations Changes Office

Adm. Lisa Franchetti was sworn in as the 42nd Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) when she assumed duties from Adm. William Lescher in a ceremony at the Pentagon, Sept. 2.



“I am grateful for all that Adm. Bill Lescher has done for our Navy and our nation,” said Gilday. “Bill always led by example, ensuring our warfighting culture is one focused on continuous improvement and teamwork. His leadership, guidance and initiatives will positively impact the maritime balance of power for years to come.”



“The Navy and the nation are grateful for you and your family’s service,” Gilday added.



Lescher, who served as VCNO from May 2020 to now, is retiring after 42 years of naval service.



“It has been a privilege to serve as Vice Chief. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead, and serve alongside, so many exceptional Sailors throughout my time in the Navy. Our focus has always been on accelerating the Navy’s warfighting advantage by unleashing the power of our people,” said Lescher. “I know that Adm. Lisa Franchetti is the right leader to help guide our Navy to further advantage in this critical decade. She will be exceptional."



Franchetti was promoted to the rank of admiral by Gilday prior to the change of office.



“Adm. Franchetti is a true leader with unrelenting commitment to the Fleet,” said Gilday. “She demonstrates operational excellence, strong character, diverse perspectives and resilience in all she does – and I look forward to working together to ensure our Navy remains the world’s premier

maritime force.”



"It continues to be an honor to serve as a leader in our Navy,” Franchetti said. “My focus remains on supporting the most powerful Navy in the world, ready for the future fight.”



In her previous position, Franchetti served on the Joint Staff as Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy (J-5). As the Joint Staff J5, she was responsible for strategy, plans, and policy recommendations to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to support his provision of military advice across the full spectrum of national security concerns to the President and other national

leaders.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 12:25 Story ID: 428599 Location: DC, US Web Views: 25 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Changes Office, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.